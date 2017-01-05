Peregian golfers back in the play and loving it

Today's first competition back at Peregian Golf Course are Warner Banks, Andy Merlino, David Findlay and Gary Elliot.

SOME rain bursts could not dampen the first Peregian Golf Course and Driving Range competition play on Wednesday morning at Peregian Springs asset given a new lease of life.

Golf Services Management director Ian Denny said the reopened course is now open to everyone "whether you want to play in a comp or have a social round".

Ian said the course is open to player pass holders and visitors alike as the course managers reach out to "the casual players who don't want to play in a competition".

"The driving range has been nice and steady - it was fantastic to see some fresh faces.

"A lot of people came in who have never been here before which was really pleasing from our end."

He said a lot of people hesitant to have a round turned up in t-shirts to hit a bucket of balls on the range as a first step to trying out the game.

"We had a lot of kids (on the range) which is fantastic. The next step for us will be to set up the golf academy which we're hoping to commence shortly," Ian said.

A PGA professional will be appointed soon to hold beginner and junior clinics.