Peregian littlies have big hearts for the homeless

Amber Macpherson | 28th Sep 2016 6:00 AM
HELPERS: C and K Peregian Springs Kindergarten pupils started a donation basket for the homeless. Archie is pictured here with a recreation of Orange Sky Laundry.
HELPERS: C and K Peregian Springs Kindergarten pupils started a donation basket for the homeless. Archie is pictured here with a recreation of Orange Sky Laundry.

A PEREGIAN Springs early learning centre has taught the importance of caring for the less fortunate by collecting donations for the homeless.

C and K Peregian Springs Kindergarten started collecting donations of toiletries after a pupil learned about homeless people.

"Archie began telling me about seeing a homeless man on the church steps,” a C and K educator said.

"He said, 'My mum tried to give him some food.' Archie and I then chatted about the implications of homelessness - no bed, no kitchen, no bathroom, where do you get and put food?

"Some of the other boys joined in and they collaborated to think about how we could provide support and help.”

The kindergarten children then began using the tools around them to help the homeless, including making 'soup' from sand and water, and recreating Sunshine Coast homeless laundry and shower service Orange Sky Laundry.

The children then put a sign on a basket asking for donations from their parents and the community.

Two parents spoke with local dentists, who donated dozens of toothpaste tubes and bottles of mouthwash.

The kindergarten now has two baskets full of donations and will pass them on to the homeless after spring break.

Topics:  c and k peregian springs kindergarten, children, homelss, kindergarten, peregian springs

