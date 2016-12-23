Peregian's back in with a golfing swing

BACK ON COURSE: Peregian Springs mad-keen golfer David Reid cannot wait to be in the swing again.

AFTER months of nomadic rounds on strange courses true believer David Reid of Peregian Springs was to tee off at 7am yesterday at the newly reopened and renamed course he loves like no other.

The club formerly known as Peregian Springs Golf Club is rebooting under new management as the Peregian Golf Club and Driving Range.

David, whose goal has always been to live on a Queensland golf course and now abides beside the 18th green, was itching so badly to have a shot at his own turf, he was chipping away on the Peregian practice green in Wednesday's noon sun.

The retired 5 handicap player has been a club member since 2011 paying an annual fee of $2400 for seven-day unlimited playing rights and $350 for his buggy to access the course. His wife Tam is also a keen player.

So when financial problems forced the closure of the course mid-year, he always believed that this day would come, but admitted: "It's been pretty tough.

"You build your social life around the people you meet at the golf course.

"So it's not just about getting up and playing golf, and missing the exercise, it's missing a whole lot of social interaction.

"You have a game and you'd sit in the clubhouse here for two or three hours on a Saturday afterwards chatting to everyone as they came in,” he said.

David said he was never that convinced that any redevelopment plans by estate developer Aveo would pass through the Sunshine Coast Council.

"But I was obviously concerned that the course wouldn't open for quite a while.”

David has plenty of faith now that Aveo has appointed experienced Golf Services Management on a five-year lease to run the facility based on conversations with management director Ian Denny. He said already the popular Dan Morrison has been brought back to the club as golf director.

"I think what was most important to us in terms of what happened to it, it ended up with some smart operators who really have the interest of the golfers at heart,” David said.

"They're running five courses in Victoria/ Melbourne successfully so we've got to hope they know what they're doing.”

David said his main concern is that more than 200 club members may have joined elsewhere, and it was a case of wait and see if they came back.

He expected at least 100 would be back into the fold quickly. Golf Services Management spokesman Phillip Redley said a golf driving range has been added to the course and there was already a "buzz of excitement” among Peregian golfers with 80 golfers back in the swing yesterday.

"Everyone is welcome to come and play. Tomorrow is very much a low key affair with any official opening complete with bells and whistles to be scheduled when the liquor licence is granted and the clubhouse is fully functional,” Mr Redley said Wednesday.s

"We have a wide choice of access options that suit the occasional player through to the avid golfer who spends much of their leisure time strolling the fairways.

"The range is proving popular since the launch last Saturday with a steady stream of customers,” he said.

Mr Redley said in the new year a program of junior and beginner clinics will start up plus private one-on-one tuition. Members have been told that due to the four month closure the club's maintenance procedures have been disrupted and staff members are working hard "to present the course to the standard they are proud of.”