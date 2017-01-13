Plan to expand at NBN tower base

NBN EXPANDING: A Pomona NBN base station is looking to expand its facility.

LOCALS have until January 20 to make a submission on an expanded NBN radio network base station at Pioneer Rd in Pomona.

The NBN upgrade intends to provide high quality wireless broadband to its customers in this hinterland area.

"The facility works involves the replacement of two existing ground-based equipment shelters with two new shelters adjacent to the tower,” the public notice said.

The NBN regards these works as "low impact” and is not seeking council approval.

For more details go to www.nbnco.com.au.

Meanwhile, water provider Unitywater this month is identifying and replacing water meters nearing the end of their life cycle in Noosaville and Noosa Heads as part of an annual infrastructure maintenance program.

Affected residents are meant to receive a notification card in their letterbox at least 48 hours before any works and, if they are home on the day of the work, Unitywater's authorised contractor will make contact with them prior to replacing the meter.

The contractors will be in Unitywater-branded vehicles and carry ID cards.

For more details, visit www.unitywater.com/ maintenance-programs or phone the Unitywater Customer Contact Centre on 13000UNITY (1300086489) for the cost of a local call from a landline.