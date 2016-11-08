31°
Plans for roof top living revisited

Peter Gardiner | 8th Nov 2016 6:34 AM
PLAN TALKING: Councillor Jess Glasgow, Noosa Plan project officer Raul Weychardt, local resident Dean with Sparky, council staffers Rebecca Britton and Michelle Tucker with Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie at the Peregian information stand.
PLAN TALKING: Councillor Jess Glasgow, Noosa Plan project officer Raul Weychardt, local resident Dean with Sparky, council staffers Rebecca Britton and Michelle Tucker with Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie at the Peregian information stand.

CHEAPER rooftop living to attract younger workers to local retail and hospitality centres is going to be revisited in the new Noosa Plan process now out on the road in the shire.

First stop for Noosa Plan project officer Raul Weychardt and his team was the North Shore last week while the Noosa News caught up with the consultation stand last Wednesday at the Peregian town square.

There Peregian local and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie along with Councillor Jess Glasgow listened to people such as Dean, who was airing his dissatisfaction about the design of the new bus shelters.

"There's no shade from the front, there's no shade from the back,” Dean said.

And he has been soaked standing in them when it rains.

However his main advice to Cr Wilkie and Cr Glasgow was to keep Peregian more or less the way it is.

Mr Weychardt said this was a similar sentiment to those of the 15 people who offered feedback at the lightly populated Noosa North Shore stand.

"Primarily they did not want it to change much,” he said.

"A couple were interested in what they could use their land for over there if some minor tourist accommodation happens.

"They can make some applications (along those lines) now.

"There are a few other issues about mosquitoes and the build up of traffic on the ferry more frequently.”

Mr Weychardt said Peregian had "terrific character and atmosphere” as the council moved forward with its redevelopment of the old bowls club site as open space and an IT hub.

"We're going to have a look to see if we can give some encouragement to a bit more density of units around the place,” he said.

What council planners have in mind are smaller and more affordable unit accommodation more suitable for "people who work here”.

He said the aim was about "reducing the need for people to drive in the car all the time”.

"Getting younger workers around the place is a bit of an issue here,” he said.

He said otherwise the workers had to live

outside the employment nodes and drive in, which created its own traffic and parking issues "because the buses aren't that good for them”.

"We're going to have a fresh look at that for the Noosa Junction as well.”

In its current plan, Noosa Council had hoped to encourage local landlords to build worker accommodation above the Junction businesses.

"We may not have given them enough development yield for that to happen, but we'd like to have another look at that,” Mr Weychardt said.

"We'd like to hear from the property owners about what might be the formula to make it work a bit better for them.

"We understand there may be a lot of older property owners there who are not really at a stage where they would be looking to invest a lot in there.

"We just need a couple to get going to get things rolling.”

Mr Weychardt said the Junction had such great character that was attracting young and creative tenants.

The next stop for the plan consultation stand is tomorrow in Pomona's main street from 2-6pm, Noosaville near the library on Thursday from 2-6pm and Cooran general store next Tuesday from 9am-noon.

Noosa Council's plan for the flying fox 'conflict zone'

A REPORT on how to address property damage caused by flying fox droppings will go before Noosa Council today.

