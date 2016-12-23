Plenty of bang for New Year in Noosa

HAVE A BLAST: Celebrate the New Year by the water at three glorious locations in Noosa .

NOOSA is set to see in 2017 with a triple big bang with fireworks making a comeback to Main Beach for the first time in 15 years.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said there would be family- friendly viewing of the New Year fireworks on Noosa Main Beach, along the Noosa foreshore in Noosaville and at the Noosa Marina in Tewantin.

"New Year's Eve is always a busy time in Noosa and it is great news that there will be fireworks in three great locations,” he said.

"Noosa Main Beach will have fireworks at 9pm, the Noosa River in Noosaville will also have a display at 9pm and the Noosa Marina in Tewantin will have a laser light show followed by fireworks at 9pm and also at midnight.”

Hastings Street Association president Shane Harvey said: "Hastings St is a popular destination for New Year's Eve celebrations and we are delighted to announce for the first time in more than 15 years, that there will again be fireworks off Noosa Main Beach.

"Hastings St businesses have all come together to present an eight-minute long firework show at 9pm that will be an exciting family- friendly celebration.”

Noosaville Business Association president Jim Lloyd said the Gympie Tce foreshore is a popular family spot on New Year's Eve.

"Noosa River Fire, presented by Harvey Norman Noosa, Noosaville Business Association and SEA FM will be visible from the entire foreshore of the river,” he said.

Noosa Marina general manager Warren Smith said: "We are introducing a laser light show that will precede the fireworks at both 9pm and also at midnight.”

Firework locations:

Noosa Main Beach, Groyne, 9pm;

Gympie Tce, Noosaville, on the river near Thomas St, 9pm;

Noosa Marina, Parkyn Crt, Tewantin, 9pm and midnight, including laser light shows.