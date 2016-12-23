28°
News

Plenty of bang for New Year in Noosa

23rd Dec 2016 8:51 AM
HAVE A BLAST: Celebrate the New Year by the water at three glorious locations in Noosa .
HAVE A BLAST: Celebrate the New Year by the water at three glorious locations in Noosa .

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA is set to see in 2017 with a triple big bang with fireworks making a comeback to Main Beach for the first time in 15 years.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said there would be family- friendly viewing of the New Year fireworks on Noosa Main Beach, along the Noosa foreshore in Noosaville and at the Noosa Marina in Tewantin.

"New Year's Eve is always a busy time in Noosa and it is great news that there will be fireworks in three great locations,” he said.

"Noosa Main Beach will have fireworks at 9pm, the Noosa River in Noosaville will also have a display at 9pm and the Noosa Marina in Tewantin will have a laser light show followed by fireworks at 9pm and also at midnight.”

Hastings Street Association president Shane Harvey said: "Hastings St is a popular destination for New Year's Eve celebrations and we are delighted to announce for the first time in more than 15 years, that there will again be fireworks off Noosa Main Beach.

"Hastings St businesses have all come together to present an eight-minute long firework show at 9pm that will be an exciting family- friendly celebration.”

Noosaville Business Association president Jim Lloyd said the Gympie Tce foreshore is a popular family spot on New Year's Eve.

"Noosa River Fire, presented by Harvey Norman Noosa, Noosaville Business Association and SEA FM will be visible from the entire foreshore of the river,” he said.

Noosa Marina general manager Warren Smith said: "We are introducing a laser light show that will precede the fireworks at both 9pm and also at midnight.”

Firework locations:

Noosa Main Beach, Groyne, 9pm;

Gympie Tce, Noosaville, on the river near Thomas St, 9pm;

Noosa Marina, Parkyn Crt, Tewantin, 9pm and midnight, including laser light shows.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Joy of giving makes kids' day

Joy of giving makes kids' day

Davo is toying with a kinder Christmas

Selfless act keeps beachgoers safe

ON PATROL: Sunshine Beach surf lifesavers will be on the beach on Christmas Day (back, from left) Julian, Jo, Jackson, Lloyd and Rolf with (front ) Nick, Paul, Damien and Gerard.

Noosa Christmas guardian angels

KFC opens its doors at Noosaville servo

JUST OPENED: Holly Atkinson (left) with restaurant manager Jodi Alabaster, Lauren Watts, Bonny Ahuja shift supervisor and Danni Haynes are excited that the new KFC in Noosa is now open.

New fast food outlet in town

Looking to bring back river reefs

Noosa River is ion store for some oyster therapy.

River restoration

Local Partners

Joy of giving makes kids' day

Davo is toying with a kinder Christmas

Servo still in with a hope

SAY: Crs Brian Stockwell, Ingrid Jackson and Jess Glasgow have their say on the proposed servo.

New servo rethink

Get your dancin' shoes on and head out to a live gig

SEASONED PERFORMER: Michelle Brown will be on stage at The Yacht Club, Mooloolaba, tonight, December 23.

Check out the live music scene on the Coast this weekend.

A delicious taste of Plum at Woodford

Thelma Plum is coming to Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival holds a special place in Thelma Plum's heart.

Stars align to shower The Indee in good fortune

The Broadbent sisters, Emily and Grace, discover Albert G. Dragon.

The Indee has been showered in good luck of late.

Get your dancin' shoes on and head out to a live gig

Get your dancin' shoes on and head out to a live gig

Head out for live music at a venue near you.

A delicious taste of Plum at Woodford

Thelma Plum is coming to Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival holds a special place in Thelma Plum's heart.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Coast couple wins $60,000 on Sunrise Cash Cow

WINNER: Caloundra's Lynda Pentland won $60,000 this morning on Sunrise's Cash Cow.

Christmas just got a whole lot better for one lucky couple

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Stars align to shower The Indee in good fortune

The Broadbent sisters, Emily and Grace, discover Albert G. Dragon.

The Indee has been showered in good luck of late.

Excellence in Design and Views in the Heart of Buderim

15/97A Burnett Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 2 2 2 $575,000

A stunning location in the heart of Buderim Village - a million miles from the cares of the world, but only a few steps to great restaurants and shops. Spacious...

Irresistible Cotton Tree Location

14/25-27 The Esplanade, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 2 $785,000

Irresistible ocean and river front views in iconic Cotton Tree will leave you wanting nothing more from a position that can only be described as perfect. The...

2 bedroom unit with a private low maintenance yard

3/5 Karome Street, Pacific Paradise 4564

Unit 3 1 1 Auction 28th...

Situated in the ever growing Pacific Paradise, this property is a must see for the astute investor or first home buyer. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit has its own...

Freestanding Villa â Views, Location, Lifestyle!

7/23 Crank Street, Sunshine Beach 4567

Unit 3 2 Offers Invited

This fully renovated freestanding villa in the boutique "Colonades" complex with its own direct beach access via a 50-metre sandy path, offers central Sunshine...

LIVING ON A GRAND SCALE

23 Tingara Court, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 2 $610,000

Poised on an impressive 1606sqm parcel of land, and with room for the addition of sheds plus great side access, this well looked after property is at entry buying...

Rare opportunity in a beautiful street

153 Esplanade, Golden Beach 4551

House 4 2 4 Auction 21st...

Esplanade Golden Beach is the Real Estate location that can not be replicated. With Pumicestone Passage at your door step sit back and enjoy the ever changing...

Your Invitation to Perfect Family Living at a Very Affordable Price

3 Regal Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $629,000...

Nestled in the heart of the lakefront precinct lies this fabulous family entertainer. The home offers unmatched quality with family flair in a very desirable yet...

Calling all first home buyers, investors or those savvy buyers that see an opportunity in the market place!

6 Moodie Court, Woombye 4559

House 4 2 2 $495,000

What an amazing opportunity for you to secure yourself a sought after home tucked away in the heart of Woombye, an area that is truly just coming into its own.

Prestigiously Positioned

10 Riverbreeze Avenue, Noosaville 4566

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Offering a wonderful Noosa lifestyle base, this extremely well located contemporary home is within walking distance to the vibrant hub of Noosaville's restaurant...

SPECTACULAR CANAL VIEWS

11 Shorehaven Drive, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enter this well maintained and presented property and you are immediately met with fresh open living spaces and an expansive view of 2 reaches of the Noosa Waters...

Top 10 Aussie restaurant still on Coast property market menu

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Popular Mooloolaba restaurant still searching for next owners

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Noosa beach house inspired by nature

MAGNIFICENT: An amazing Noosa home which reflects the local area and lifestyle will be offered for auction next month.

Award-winning Noosa pad could be yours

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!