Plenty of Pride in Healthy Towns award

Peter Gardiner | 5th Nov 2016 1:41 PM
Sunshine Coast Pride Network'ss Nicole Dillon, Marjorie Blowers,and Mel Pereyra were at Majestic theatre in Pomona on Friday to accept their Healthy Towns award.
Peter Gardiner

INSTILLING pride and acceptance of the LGBT community has proved a winner in the inaugural Primary Health Network Sunshine Coast Healthy Towns awards.

Sunshine Coast Pride Network's Marjorie Blowers, Nicole Dillon and Mel Pereyra were at the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Friday to accept their award on behalf of their organising committee which "celebrates the diversity of our community and advocates inclusion”.

Sunshine Coast Pride is a festival at which the community bands together to celebrate "our identity and our unity”. It provides opportunities for the LGBT community to access health, legal and other support services that they may not know about.

And it is also a very healthy social get together for the community at venues that included Noosa and Eumundi Markets.

Ms Blowers said the local councils had come on board to help support Pride but much more needed to be done to provide support for LGBT people.

Primary Health Network has awarded grants ranging from $1000 to $5000 to category winners and CEO Pattie Hudson was excited to bring members of the community groups together and celebrate the time and effort volunteered.

"We're really proud we can not only provide some support to these groups, but that we can also celebrate their achievements collectively at this luncheon,” she said.

"As a primary health organisation, we understand that the work of volunteers, community groups and carers can often go unrecognised.

"When the working group designed the Healthy Towns program, we envisioned a program which would encourage and celebrate the little things everyday Australians are doing within their communities to promote happiness, health and holistic well-being.”

Ms Hudson said PHN was overwhelmed by the number of applications received and the diversity of the community groups who had engaged with them.

Noosa Integrated Catchment Association was among the finalists at the Majestic for the presentations after nominating in the green space award.

Volunteer bush carer Joan Heavey, who made the nomination, said NICA was recognised as a finalist for its diverse green projects and "how we connect with the community, particularly the older demographic”.

Ms Hudson said: "We're really proud of the strong community spirit that's evident throughout the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie region.”

The Healthy Towns program is a joint initiative of the PHN, University of the Sunshine Coast, Griffith University, Caloundra Community Centre, and Sunshine Coast and Noosa Councils.

Plenty of Pride in Healthy Towns award

Sunshine Coast Pride Network'ss Nicole Dillon, Marjorie Blowers,and Mel Pereyra were at Majestic theatre in Pomona on Friday to accept their Healthy Towns award.

