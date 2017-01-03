Police drive home beach safety rules

SPECIALIST road policing officers have been busy on the Noosa North Shore this past week as part of the Christmas-New Year crackdown.

Beach camping areas were booked out until January 1 with the Teewah open beach and Freshwater camping areas home to nearly 3000 people.

Nambour Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Shane Panoho said they were on Beach Rd last Wednesday morning until about noon when they shifted on to the beach as the tide turned.

A combination of mobile and static patrols were in place, with police hitting inland tracks as well as the beach.

Mobile radars and hand-held speed guns were being used to enforce speed limits along Teewah Beach and Snr Sgt Panoho said most drivers had been behaving well.

Random breath tests and drug testing were also being carried out en masse as thousands hit the beach to welcome in 2017.

"We're pleased with the majority of people,” Snr Sgt Panoho said.

Snr Sgt Panoho said his teams were joined by additional officers as part of the operation.

He also reminded parents throughout the holidays to remain vigilant on the beach to avoid young kids being hit by passing cars on this busy stretch of sand.

Officers were reminding drivers to be extremely careful when driving on the beach and to be alert to the possibility of kids running in front of four-wheel drives on their way to and from the water's edge.

Teewah resident Lindsay Dines said the time was rapidly approaching where vehicle permits for both Double Island Point and Fraser Island would have to be restricted as they were for national parks.

"The numbers are over the top,” Mr Dines said.

"It's as busy on the beach (for campers) but there are a lot of daytrippers.”