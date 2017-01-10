Police investigate assault and make arrests over Sgt Scott case

POLICE are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Sunshine Beach early Sunday morning.

Around 1.55am, the woman was walking on a walkway that adjoins David Low Way and Bicentennial Dr when she was grabbed from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

A local man who was passing by heard a disturbance and went to the woman's aid.

The offender then fled the scene on foot. He is described as 180cm tall with a European accent, possibly French. He was wearing long dark pants and a red t-shirt. Noosa detectives would like to speak with anyone that was in the area around the time of the assault who may have witnessed or heard any suspicious activity. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, three people have been refused bail over a botched robbery in which a senior police officer was allegedly struck by the getaway car.

Police will allege Cooroy officer-in-charge Sergeant Mal Scott had foiled a break-in at the local Mitre 10 hardware store early Monday when he was hit by a car while attempting to arrest one of the offenders.

One man was arrested in Gympie last Wednesday while subsequent raids across the region netted four further co-accused.

Harley James Grambower, 23, is charged with more than 30 offences including serious assault of a police officer, possession of firearms, possession of dangerous drugs and a number of stealing and driving related charges.

His alleged accomplice Ashley David Percy Will Leis, 25, is charged with 10 driving, drug and property related offences.

Another man, Joe Daniel Johnson, 21, is charged with possessing explosives and disqualified driving.

He and Deception Bay woman Caitlin Carmel Pratt, 26, are also charged over an unrelated robbery at a Chevallum service station which is still under investigation.

All four appeared via phone link in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday and were remanded in custody until February 25.

Another woman, 28, is also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle in relation to the Cooroy incident and will appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on January 23.