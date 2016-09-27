Police target Teewah holiday beach drivers

THE SCHOOL holidays are always a busy time on Noosa beaches and as a result local police have been busy patrolling coastal areas and camp grounds.

This week, police from the Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad and Nambour Road Policing Unit took the opportunity to remind beachgoers at Noosa North Shore and Teewah that road rules apply on our beaches as well as roads.

During this operation, 1051 random breath tests and 17random drug tests were conducted, resulting in three positive random drug tests and one positive breath test. Six offenders were also charged with drug-related offences.

A number of infringement notices were issued for a variety of offences, including failing to give way, failing to have proper control of a vehicle, failing to wear a seat belt, using a mobile phone while driving, and exceeding the speed limit.

Further tickets were issued for defective vehicles, cancelled registration plates attached to a vehicle, and an unrestrained trailer load.

Don't forget: road rules do apply when beach driving.