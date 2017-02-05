Pomona Hotel goes down in history

OLD TIMER: The Pomona Hotel features in an historic pubs' calendar.

POMONA has been put on the map again - not by blokes in a bar betting about racing up Mt Cooroora and back - but by its famous watering hole.

The historic Pomona Hotel has a claim to fame as it features prominently in a 2017 calendar that has been distributed to more than 2000 people across Queensland.

Queensland Senator James McGrath created the Historic Pubs of Queensland calendar to celebrate the central and historic place the local pub holds in many communities.

"Not everyone drinks, but everyone knows their local pub," he said.

Senator McGrath said the Pomona Hotel was a classic Queensland pub and a central meeting place for locals and visitors to the town.

"This brilliant old pub has 14-foot ceilings and fretwork over the doors. There are even reports of a ghost named Darby who calls the pub home," he said.

"The local pub is a refuge for tall tales. In this digital world, we need these sentinels now more than ever."

He said these old pubs were often anchors for local communities among "the flotsam and jetsam of a frantic, frazzled modern life - holding firm to the traditions of serving drink, food and often cheap accommodation".

To see a copy of Senator McGrath's 2017 calendar you can visit the website at www.jamesmcgrath.com.au/2017_calendar.