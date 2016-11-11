Preparing for chaos in climate

A flashback to the 2007 flodds as Noosaville through to Tewantin goes under.

AS STORM season gathers momentum in the spring swelter, Noosa Council is looking further ahead to deal with the impacts of climate change.

"We will be developing sophisticated mapping tools as well as 3D visual fly-throughs to help communicate and evaluate different scenarios,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"The work will also help inform the new planning scheme.”

With threatening sea rises predicted over the next eight decades, the council is one of the first local authorities to apply for and receive $500,000 from QCoast 2100 funding program.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the money will be directed towards helping Noosa manage the changing weather patterns. Scientists are predicting the number of days above 35 degrees will increase by an further 30 days per annum by 2100.

The CSIRO is projecting a 140% increase in the severity of storms by 2070, relative to 1990. Regional sea levels are projected to rise by 0.8m by 2100, relative to 1990 leading increased frequency and severity of coastal flooding.

"In years to come, coastal communities will likely face the threat of sea-level rise, increasing coastline erosion and more frequent flooding in low-lying areas,” Cr Wellington said.

"There is the very real likelihood of more intensive weather events plus the prospect of king tides and storm surges impacting further inland,” the mayor said.

Cr Wellington said it was important to start to considering the issues now "so that we can be properly prepared”.

Council will generate a coastal hazard adaptation strategy over two years involving additional staff and consultants.