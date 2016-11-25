Preparing the community for storm season

BE PREPARED: The storm season meeting held at the J last week.

NOOSA Council remains the local community's best point of contact when disaster strikes.

Noosa Council local disaster co-ordinator Martin Drydale said there would be a number of communication channels open to the public during a severe weather event.

"The best way of getting up-to-date information from us is to go to our website, and we also have a Facebook page where we post a lot of information and respond to the community about what's going on,” Mr Drydale said.

"You can also get access to what roads are closed through our website, so that information's always available.

"Council's phone number is obviously a main point of contact during any event, then you can request through the disaster co-ordination centre.”

Sandbags will be available through council and SES facilities, including pallets of sandbags at the Noosaville Bunnings car park.

Mr Drydale said the council would work with its staff and accommodation providers to prepare for the storm season.

"On the 29th of November we're doing a desk top co-ordination, to make sure staff going in to the disaster co-ordination centre are well prepared, refreshed,” he said.

"We also work with the accommodation providers and give them frequently asked questions, briefing packs; they can advise any tourists about what to do and who to contact.”

Visit Council's website here.