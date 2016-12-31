Pro surfers drop in to thrill Main Beach

WHEN the surf is as marginal as it has been on the Sunshine Coast for much of the first burst of summer and well before that, it's a case of girls just want to have fun. World Qualifying Series surfers Dimity Stoyle, of Buderim, and Victorian buddy Georgia Fish, from Gunnamatta, have been finding it where they can, riding alaias and longboards in a break from the high-performance surfing that will be expected of them if they are to reach the coveted world tour.

Dimity, a former WSL Rookie of the Year, tasted life at the top for two seasons before toppling back into the qualifying series where the waves are never as good and the pay considerably less than the top flight - although even then the prizemoney is exactly half what the men receive.

She is one of the most popular surfers among her peers at whatever level she is competing. Dimity finished 18th in the World Qualifying Series with an end-of-season win in Japan's White Buffalo Pro and its $US12,000 first prizemoney, providing a rare glimmer of sunshine during a tough 2016.

Georgia also struggled in 2016, finishing in 23rd place with just $US6000 in prize money.

They tied for 37th place in the Sydney International, which wrapped up season 2016.

The 2017 qualifying series kicks off a long nine-month season at Burleigh Heads in early February.

Dimity has been training hard under coach Andy King at the Surfing Australia's High Performance Centre on the Gold Coast. She's declared she "knows" she should be back on the championship tour and is looking to come out of the blocks hard in 2017 with a view to rejoining the top echelon for 2018.

But on Tuesday, after surfing Noosa on Christmas Eve she and Georgia headed up the beach to Double Island Point just looking for fun in the post-Christmas mush.

Photographer Tito said he didn't realise until afterwards that the girls were professional surfers.

"They were giving my daughter a surf lesson," he said. "They were so much fun."