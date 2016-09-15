Protect eyes from dangerous UV

JUST as we protect our skin from the sun's dangerous rays with sunscreen, we should also protect our eyes.

And the best way to do that is with sunglasses - but make sure they have good- quality, polarised lenses.

That's the message from Nathan Orbach, who has a medical background and is the founder of premium eyewear brand SōLEURS.

Dr Orbach said he was concerned, from a medical perspective, by "how little attention is paid to things that are so critical".

"The eye is the only internal part of the body that is subjected to UV light -it's a damaging influence on the body," he said.

"Over 75% of people know that sunlight is not good for their skin, but only 45% know that it is not good for their eyes.

"You're only given one set of eyes for life, that's it. And that one pair of eyes do not gain any benefit from being exposed to sunlight other than being able to see."

Dr Orbach launched SōLEURS this year and he describes the venture as a unique blend of science and art.

All SōLEURS sunglasses come with the highest quality polarised lenses to fully protect eyes against the sun's damaging UV rays and were created with comfort and versatility in mind.

While Dr Orbach said most people chose sunglasses for their look, it was important to consider the health aspect.

"It's fine to look cool but that doesn't mean you actually have to go blind in the meantime," he said.

"For the vast majority of people, they should be wearing polarised sunglasses."

Dr Orbach said only 30% of people wore sunglasses when they leave the house in all conditions.

"UV light will attack you no matter what, even on overcast days ... the effects are subtle and cumulative," he said.

SōLEURS sunglasses use polycarbonate CR39 lenses which help reduce eye strain, improve visual acuity, provide greater visual comfort and maintain superior optical clarity.

