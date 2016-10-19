27°
Racing fun at Pitchfork

19th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
HARD AT WORK: The race that stops the nation is coming to Pitchfork Restaurant, Peregian Beach.
HARD AT WORK: The race that stops the nation is coming to Pitchfork Restaurant, Peregian Beach.

ON THE first Tuesday of November, there is one race that stops the nation - and this year, if you can't be at the track, there's another top option.

Enjoy a three-course set menu, including a glass of bubbles on Melbourne Cup day for $80 per person at Pitchfork restaurant.

Vinny will be hosting the event, the best dressed, the sweeps and will sing a few songs on the day.

Pitchfork Restaurant is in the heart of Peregian Beach Square and sits alongside the garden so families can bring their children to play in the centre area.

Inside you can see the chefs at work in the open kitchen.

It offers a modern Australian cuisine with a seasonally changed menu, licensed, stylish decor with a rustic feel.

Owners Kim and Craig Galea are both chefs who completed their apprenticeships on the Sunshine Coast, with years of travel and experience in kitchens around Australia.

In 2010 they settled back on the Coast and opened Pitchfork Restaurant in Peregian Beach.

They expanded the restaurant in 2013 to the space it is today, winning a few awards along the way.

"We have always loved Peregian Beach, it is low key and creative, everyone that lives in this town loves their town,” Kim said.

"We have always wanted to open our own place.”

That place has a team of 15 and an ever-changing menu that caters for all.

A place for locals and tourists alike, experience Pitchfork Restaurant for yourself.

The restaurant will be decorated for the spring races.

To book go online to pitchforkrestaurant.

com.au/index.aspx.

melbourne cup peregian beach

