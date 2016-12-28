RACQ shames local highway

BAD STRETCH: A multi-vehicle crash in the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway between Eumundi and Cooroy turnoff.

COOROY'S section of the Bruce Hwy despite all the upgrades has been named and shamed by the RACQ as one of the most dangerous sections of road in Queensland.

The RACQ's latest Australian Road Assessment Program identified sections of the Bruce Hwy which had some of the highest combined crash risk ratings of major roads across the nation with the Caloundra to Cooroy section coming in number eight on its worst of the worst top 10 list.

RACQ said the Bruce Hwy accounted for 11 of 21 high-risk sections of national highway identified in Queensland.

RACQ spokesman Paul Turner said the the Caloundra to Cooroy scored "terribly” with 831 crashes and 21 deaths recorded between 2010 to 2014.

"We welcome the significant investment in the Bruce Highway over the past few years, but we're asking the federal and state governments to fast-track the 10-year program of works to deliver safer roads sooner,” Mr Turner said.

Mr Turner said safety improvements just to the north between Cooroy and Gympie since 2010 had delivered a 50% reduction in injury crashes.

"It proves investing in regional roads, especially roads that have huge traffic volumes is an investment and not a cost,” he said.

Mr Turner said the safety improvements required on the Bruce Hwy between Bald Hills and Cooroy included:

Safety barriers or removal of roadside hazards;

Shoulder widening;

Overtaking lanes or additional lanes;

Audio tactile line markings (rumble stripes).

Meanwhile, upgrades to the dangerous Eumundi- Kenilworth Rd is to be fast-tracked as part of a job-boosting road safety and road network renewal works package rolled out by the State will be fast-tracked across Queensland with an extra $140 million of works to be delivered over the next year and a half.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey, said he'd pushed his department hard to look hard at what work could be brought forward to deliver vital road upgrades sooner, including $3.9 million of works in 2016-17 in the north coast region.

"Importantly, it will also mean more jobs opportunities will be available sooner,” Mr Bailey said.

"The funding opportunity was identified in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP) which is delivering record funding for road and transport projects of more than $20 billion over four years and creating nearly 16,000 jobs.”

Mr Bailey said Transport and Main Roads will continue to work on identifying longer-term works in the program which they could also move forward.