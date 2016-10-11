Rampage through Cooroy sparks outrage

A DESTRUCTIVE teenage rampage through Cooroy has sparked outrage from a local police officer fed up with parties becoming out of control.

Cooroy Police Station Officer In Charge Senior Sergeant Mal Scott is pleading with hosts to be responsible ahead of the holiday party season after a 16-year-old boy was hit by a truck following the dispersal of an out-of-control party in Cooroy.

Snr Sgt Scott said teenagers caused up to $1000 worth of damage at two premises after being restrained from attacking the truck driver on the night of September 10.

"We had to call for quite urgent back-up to hold the drunken youths back. They were wanting to violently assault the truck driver,” he said.

"Once they realised they wouldn't be able to access the incident site they went on a rampage, where they attempted to kick in the front roller door and smashed a window of (an emergency services) station, and they threw a bin through a sliding glass door at the Cooroy Golf Club.

"Members of the public need to be aware when they intend to host parties that they are strictly controlled and by invitation only, not by general Facebook or social media,'' Snr Sgt Scott said.

"Hosts of parties that become out of control can be held accountable for any damage and any costs incurred by the responding emergency services.”

Snr Sgt Scott said he was appalled by the behaviour of the teenagers towards the emergency service workers who were applying first aid to the 16-year-old.

"His mates were targeting the ambos and the police. They were targeting the very people who saved the life of their mate,” he said.

The 16-year-old has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering.

Snr Sgt Scott said he was still appealing for the culprits who caused the damage to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Cooroy Police on 54425030 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.