Mum to donate kidney to son with 50% chance of success

IN OUR HEARTS: Marcus Maxwell-Jones is preparing for a kidney transplant this year.

IT'S been a gruelling time for mother Janine Maxwell-Jones as she watches her once active 16-year-old son undergo dialysis three times a week.

"I have my days where I crash," Janine said.

In October last year we ran a story about Marcus Maxwell- Jones's shock end-stage kidney disease diagnosis at age 16.

At the time, doctors did not know why the fit and healthy teen had the disease.

Since then he has been diagnosed with SSGF, a rare and incurable disease, with a 50% chance that a transplanted kidney will become reinfected.

But there is hope. Despite the odds, Janine has decided to donate one of her kidneys. She said doctors would not normally perform a transplant on a patient with the disease, however because of Marcus's age and that she would be the donor they agreed to go ahead.

Doctors will hopefully operate as early as April at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"We just have to take the chance that he is not in the top 50," Janine said.

"There is a real probability that if he doesn't have a transplant he could spend the rest of his life on dialysis.

"He is doing as well as can be expected."

"It's disappointing we can't get the answers I was wanting and to think he's got a 50% chance of killing his next kidney," Janine said.

"We are just taking it day by day. The community has been hugely supportive. We have a long way to go with no date for the operation yet.

"We will only be getting into the Princess Alexandra Hospital in February to meet the kidney specialist team."

Although he has not been able to attend school, Marcus completed a hospitality course at school and through that he was offered an apprenticeship at Rock Salt Restaurant in Noosa.

"They are happy to work with him two to three days a week," Janine said.

"He's (Marcus) a hard worker.

"The Noosa community and the Eumundi community have pulled together.

"It's shown us how the community can work together and help each other."

Janine has had to give up work to look after Marcus. And recently her car started to have incur some problems and in true Noosa spirit Noosa Motors went 50 - 50 in a used car to help Janine.

If you would like to help Marcus and his family you can donate to their gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com /marcuss-transplant-journey-2urbbb.