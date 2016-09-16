Red and yellow saviours return to Noosa beaches

SAVING: The Noosa Heads lifesavers are back at Peregian and Noosa Main Beach from tomorrow.

COME the holiday crowds of September and Noosa Heads, Sunshine and Peregian beaches can be assured of one thing - a small army of red and yellow capped volunteers will be out in force between the flags.

Starting tomorrow hundreds of Noosa-based surf lifesavers will be vigilant from 7am until 5pm, every weekend and public holiday until the May Day long weekend next year.

And it is hard to imagine where the local tourism industry and the council budget would be without the huge savings in lives and in paid lifeguard bills.

Noosa Heads SLSC will again this year shoulder the responsibility of looking after one of south-east Queensland's most popular beaches that also takes in careful watch of rip-prone West Beach to the river mouth as well as roving IRB patrols. And Noosa Heads is also in charge of the Peregian Beach open stretch of water as part of an ongoing rebuilding of patrol numbers after the surf club there had to fold.

"We'll have 22 patrols this year, but I don't know anyone else in Australia that patrols two beaches,” club president Ross Fisher said.

"It's there for the community - we just want to maintain functional patrols at Peregian. Once it's gone (patrols) it's gone and hard to get back.”

"We're committed to patrolling Peregian.”

He said this requires the full support of the local community to back the club's efforts.

Noosa has 230 bronze medallion holders, but needed to keep on recruiting and upskilling members to cover its heavy patrol responsibilities.

At Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club spokesman Dave Gleeson said his members were well placed for the first flags up tomorrow:

"We've increased our patrol numbers over the past two or three seasons,” he said.

"We've added an additional patrol, we've just put through a new bronze medallion course and those guys have just graduated.”

Dave said there was good morale in the club.

"As opposed to Noosa, we're a much smaller club - a tight-knit team - and we're looking forward to another good season.

"I guess the message we try to get out across all of surf lifesaving is our mission each year is zero preventable deaths on the beach. There hasn't been a death between the red and yellow flags (Australia wide).”

Dave said the club was well positioned for the long season ahead with a new members clubroom, toilets and showers downstairs completed last year.

"It's been a big improvement to the club to bring all that up to speed. It's a good sociable area for members to get together after patrols and for our nippers on and parents on Sundays.”