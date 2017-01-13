33°
Reg still enjoys a trip to local Villa

13th Jan 2017 7:40 AM
WELL DONE: Reg Thornton celebrated his 90th birthday at the Villa Noosa Hotel on the weekend with family.
WELL DONE: Reg Thornton celebrated his 90th birthday at the Villa Noosa Hotel on the weekend with family. Contributed

FOR Reg Thornton, celebrating his 90th birthday at the Villa Noosa Hotel was one to remember for a good few healthy years to come we hope.

Daughter Maree Tanner said Reg was "thrilled with it all.”

"All up we had about 50 people with the extended family and friends up form Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast,” Maree said.

Making the most of this red-letter day was Reg's wife Josie, and his five children, five grandchildren and their partners, six great-grandchildren,

Reg, who is formerly of Brisbane and currently a resident at Carramar Aged Care at Noosa, moved to the Sunshine Coast about 20 years ago where he met Josie.

"The Villa Noosa are absolutely wonderful,” she said.

"Dad and Josie go there quite a lot of meals and to play the pokies.

"They gave us the room for free - it was really lovely of them.”

