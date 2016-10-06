29°
Lifestyle

Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

6th Oct 2016 9:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

DOG owners in Noosa are reminded that they have to October 16 to pay their annual registration fee to avoid a $243 fine.

Council's local laws co-ordinator Phil Amson said nearly one-third of the shire's dog owners had not renewed their dogs' registration by the October 1 deadline.

"Registration not only helps council reunite lost dogs with their owners and identify dogs involved in attacks, but it is also a legal requirement under state legislation," Mr Amson said.

"Sometimes bills can be overlooked, we appreciate that, which is why we've allowed a brief amnesty to October 16.

"However, from Monday, October 17 we will be issuing fines to dog owners whose registration remains unpaid after that time."

Remember, if you have moved or your details are not up-to-date, to give the council a call.

Forms and further information on dog registration can be found on the council's website at www.noosa.qld.gov.au/update-animal-details.

Noosa News

Topics:  dog registration, noosa council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

"...from Monday, October 17 we will be issuing fines to dog owners whose registration remains unpaid after that time.”

Titans star Chris McQueen visits Noosa

GOOD SPORT: Gold Coast Titans' Chris McQueen enjoys a coffee from Zabe Espresso Bar in Tewantin.

Gold Coast Titans star visits noosa for a little R and R

Fresh fare, served in style

Scallops in sea urchin butter with apple and cress: Noosa Boathouse Restaurant.

Noosa Boathouse serves up fresh local ingredients

Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

KOALA CARE TEAM: Dr Jon Hanger, Brett Godfrey, Professor Peter Timms and Dr Steven Miles.

Breakthrough vaccine could restore koala numbers within two years

Local Partners

Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

"...from Monday, October 17 we will be issuing fines to dog owners whose registration remains unpaid after that time.”

Approach to covers wins fans

COVER ACT: The Claptomaniacs play Noosa Surf Club Saturday, October 8, from 8.30pm.

It's an eternal battle: original music versus covers.

Titans star Chris McQueen visits Noosa

GOOD SPORT: Gold Coast Titans' Chris McQueen enjoys a coffee from Zabe Espresso Bar in Tewantin.

Gold Coast Titans star visits noosa for a little R and R

Fresh fare, served in style

Scallops in sea urchin butter with apple and cress: Noosa Boathouse Restaurant.

Noosa Boathouse serves up fresh local ingredients

Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

KOALA CARE TEAM: Dr Jon Hanger, Brett Godfrey, Professor Peter Timms and Dr Steven Miles.

Breakthrough vaccine could restore koala numbers within two years

Noosa unites to support koala care

SAFE HANDS: Wildife HQ keeper Rebecca Roskilley with cuddly Ivy on Makepeace Island.

Noosa has taken a leading role in the protection of koalas

Baristas celebrate the skinny soy latte

CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce.

Noosa caffeine lovers united for International Coffee Day.

Sunshine Hospice plans for future

NEW APPROACH: The Sunshine Hospice has vacated the Katie Rose Cottage site in Doonan and is looking to bigger and better things for the future.

Sunshine Hospice board plans for future

Bloomhill event combines jazz, shiraz and art

No Caption

Bloomhill charity event brings an afternoon of jazz, shiraz and art.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

  • TV

  • 6th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

DELIGHTFUL GARDENS, STYLISH FAMILY HAVEN

19 Wilguy Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 4 4 2 Auction Saturday...

INSPECT THURSDAY 1-1:45PM AND SATURDAY 11-11:45AM Impeccably presented, this stunning Buderim residence occupies a 1,690m north-facing allotment with filtered...

Vantage House &amp; Land Package - Unbelievable Value!

85 Elements Collection, Park Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573 ...

House 3 2 1 $387,680

Located at 66 The Avenue 'Park Avenue Residences'. This a wonderful opportunity to get a first step into the housing market. First Home buyers may be eligible for...

Vacant Land In The Heart Of Mooloolaba!

10 Yulunga Place, Mooloolaba 4557

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

An exceptionally rare opportunity to secure vacant land in the heart of Mooloolaba which is being offered to the market for the very first time. We would love to...

Great Dual Living Opportunity!!

92 Suncoast Beach Drive, Mount Coolum 4573

House 4 2 Mid $500,000...

With no exception 92 Suncoast Beach Drive is positioned in one of the most beautiful tree lined settings. Across the road from the stunning greens of the Mount...

Trendy Beach Shack, Walk To The Beach!

13 Coorong Street, Wurtulla 4575

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This is all about location and opportunity! On a 591m2 corner block, beachside of the Nicklin Way, this lowset home leased until March 2017 offers everything...

Your Brand New Lifestyle Awaits

30 Elements Collection, Park Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573 ...

House 4 2 1 $498,080

Located at 66 The Avenue 'Park Avenue Residences'. Are you looking for a brand new affordable home yet stylish with quality finishes? Would you love to have the...

Architecturally Designed In Secure Gated Estate

35 Elements Collection, Park Avenue, Peregian Springs 4573 ...

House 3 2 1 $469,200

Located at 66 The Avenue 'Park Avenue Residences'. Are you looking for a brand new affordable home yet stylish with quality finishes?Would you love to have the...

Escape To This Tranquil Retreat

111 Mons School Road, Mons 4556

House 4 3 2 $670,000

Enjoy this tropical escape, sitting perfectly on this corner 1770m2 landscaped block, full of absolute quality and privacy. The hard work has been done and is...

Takes to Kids Like Ducks to Water all on 826m2!

213 University Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Yes, this family giant is eager for a new beginning and will be popular for all the right reasons. It has the space factor, it's in a convenient position, it's...

BLUE RIBBON BUDERIM - TENDER CLOSING FRIDAY

38 Amaroo Drive, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Tender - Closes...

INSPECT THURSDAY 4-4:45PM AND SATURDAY 12-12:45PM A blue-ribbon Buderim address that needs no introduction and offered to the market for the first time since its...

20 developments still to go under old planning schemes

FLASHBACK: Coolum Industrial Estate, 1 Quanda Road, Coolum Beach, in 2012.

Still plenty of proposals to assess under outdated planning scheme

Mackay Marina is a "very saleable product”

The Marina, and attached commercial real estate, will go up for sale

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream