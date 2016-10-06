Renew your dog's rego and avoid fine

DOG owners in Noosa are reminded that they have to October 16 to pay their annual registration fee to avoid a $243 fine.

Council's local laws co-ordinator Phil Amson said nearly one-third of the shire's dog owners had not renewed their dogs' registration by the October 1 deadline.

"Registration not only helps council reunite lost dogs with their owners and identify dogs involved in attacks, but it is also a legal requirement under state legislation," Mr Amson said.

"Sometimes bills can be overlooked, we appreciate that, which is why we've allowed a brief amnesty to October 16.

"However, from Monday, October 17 we will be issuing fines to dog owners whose registration remains unpaid after that time."

Remember, if you have moved or your details are not up-to-date, to give the council a call.

Forms and further information on dog registration can be found on the council's website at www.noosa.qld.gov.au/update-animal-details.