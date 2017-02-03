Rental properties hard to come by

SEARCHING: Stephanie and Charles Harrison are looking for a rental.

IF YOU are looking to rent in Noosa, you may want to think again.

The December vacancy rate was sitting at a low 1.4% - down from 5.1% six years ago - according to a new report released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

This week one Tewantin property was listed online for rent.

The open home attracted more than 12 people, including Stephanie and Charles Harrison, despite only being listed online for viewing less than 24 hours before.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car port home was available for $560/week.

Mrs Harrison said finding a property to rent in Noosa had been hard.

"We've been to a few; it's not easy,” Mrs Harrison

said.

"We've just come back to Noosa after being away for seven years and it's (the rental market) just changed dramatically.

"Rentals are at a premium. Each time we've been to an open home there have been around 12-16 people looking.”

Real estate agents report some rental properties are attracting up to 40 or 50 interested people.

In September 2010, Noosa had a vacancy rate of 5.1%.

The report measured between 1000 and 1200 rental properties in the Noosa region.

This market has operated in the tight range for the past four years, since September 2012.

Vacancy rates have remained relatively steady at 1.4%.

Rentals of medium-high density living in Noosa follow a cyclical performance, with a market peak during the summer and holidays period.

Vacancy rates for units in Noosa dropped from 3.2% in June to 1.4% in December.