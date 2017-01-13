Request to rejuvenate Noosaville knocked back

The Noosa Council is reviewing how to better utilise the Noosa River foreshore.

A REQUEST to liven up Thomas St with an Eat Street-style market and increase the safety of Noosa River patrons has been knocked back by the Noosa Council.

In the second blow to the Noosaville Business Association in a year, a request to enhance the leisure and eating experience on the riverside street was rejected despite the backing of some councillors.

The association was told an application to hold a Noosa River Food Walk event once a month for a trial period had been denied, despite working closely with councillors to develop the proposal.

"We are disappointed by council's decision, particularly as it comes after council rejected a previous submission for a similar, but different event, from us last year,” NBA president Jim Lloyd said.

"Like the rejuvenated Thomas Street Food Festival, which also fell foul of council after a small number of complaints, all our efforts for the past three to four years have been to find a regular source of funding to brighten up the foreshore and eating precinct to the benefit of both tourists and locals.”

A Noosa Council spokesperson said the council is currently undergoing a consultation process to gauge how the community would like to see the Noosa River foreshore area used.

"Discussion about better lighting and market style events, as proposed by the Noosaville Business Association, will form part of this consultation,” the spokesperson said.

"It would be inappropriate for council to pre-empt this process and approve the NBA's proposal.”

With Hastings St fairly lights helping the glitterstrip sparkle every night, and regular markets held at Noosa Junction, Mr Lloyd said the Noosa Council "never seems to have the funds” to enhance the Noosaville foreshore.

"Better lighting, both in terms of ambience and security, has been at the top of every survey the association has undertaken,” Mr Lloyd said.

"There was no request made to council for funding and no objections submitted from anyone.

"It is really quite hard to fathom why this event would not receive more support from council.”

The NBA will continue to work to enhance the Noosaville experience.