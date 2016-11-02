Returned soldier and returned Smart Pup bond

HELPING PAWS: Smart Pups' Janelle, veteran David MacGregor and his wife Ann, Noosa Vietnam Veterans Association's Bruce Wilson and Penny the assistance dog.

THE Noosa Vietnam Veterans Association had a goal for 2016 - to provide a veteran in need with an assistance dog, and last week it fulfilled that goal.

Local veteran David MacGregor, who served in Afghanistan in 2008, can now begin developing a special bond with his new Smart Pup, Penny, purchased with funds raised by the Vietnam Vets.

Vietnam Veterans spokesperson Bruce Wilson said the not-for-profit organisation was able to buy Penny for a reduced price as she had been returned from her original family.

"I inquired about what happens to the Smart Pups that don't quite make the grade or are not compatible with the person they were originally placed with,” Mr Wilson said.

"(I) was advised that a Smart Pup was returned to the Smart Pups Association, as the bond between the dog and child had been broken.

"The representative from Smart Pups told me that we could purchase the three-year-old dog at a price far less than the normal $25,000, but still at a considerable sum of

money.”

Mr Wilson said these dogs worked extremely well with veterans with war-related medical conditions.

"David will now be guided by a trainer from the Smart Pups Association, for the upkeep and handling with, hopefully, his new best friend,” Mr Wilson said.