Riders flying flag for Noosa charity

The Noosa Charity Bike Rid is on again.

PULSES will flutter aboard some serious two-wheel bikes for the eighth annual Butterfly Ride in the Noosa hinterland this Sunday.

The Noosa Charity Bike Ride is revving up on the Sunshine Coast in celebration of Disability Action Week, with all funds raised going to Sunshine Butterflies, a local charity and disability support service helping individuals and their families living with a disability.

Sunshine Butterflies founder and chief executive officer Leanne Walsh said the 131km ride had become a well-known annual event among bike enthusiasts across Queensland.

She said the ride usually attracted 150-200 riders who travelled from as far as the Gold Coast and Bundaberg.

"The charity motorbike ride has so many local sponsors and contributors and their support assists greatly in the continued success and growth of this event,” she said.

The ride will leave Sunshine Butterflies' Our Backyard in Cooroibah and travel through Noosaville, Eumundi and Kenilworth for its first stop at The Kenilworth Hotel.

The riders then go on to Cooran, Kin Kin and along Dr Pages Rd to finish up at the Apollonian Hotel for a spit roast lunch, live music and a charity raffle and auction of the 2016 Noosa Charity Bike Ride flag.

Riders can register from 8am at Our Backyard, located at 468 McKinnon Dr, Cooroibah.

The ride starts at 10am.