River plan will be hot topic of ratepayer meeting

THE Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association's first meeting for the year on Monday night will give residents the opportunity to hear about important developments in the campaign to get better management for the Noosa River.

" In July 2015 the group held a forum aiming to get more action on the river,” NSRRA president Adrian Williams said.

"Attended by a large number of interested residents the forum gave very strong support for the concept of Noosa Council assuming regulatory powers over some aspects of river management.

Since then there has been a community jury which came up with a suite of recommendations and we understand council has been working on these and wrangling state government agencies in a bid to get progress.

"At this week's committee meeting council resolved to review the Noosa River Plan and incorporate a range of catchment management issues identified as priorities at our forum,” association president Adrian Williams said.

The association has invited a council representative to come along and explain what's been happening, and Noosa Community Biosphere Association will show an information video.

"We are not interested in the argy bargy around structure and funding we are in,” Mr Williams said.

There will be a short AGM meeting process. The meeting starts at 6.30pm at the Girraween Sports Complex and there will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to ask questions. It is expected several councillors will attend to field residents' concerns.