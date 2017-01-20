RSL extension set for design vetting

NOOSA councillors were expected to vote last night to have the proposed Tewantin Noosa RSL expansion deferred to allow an architect peer review of the overall building design.

Mayor Tony Wellington won support at Monday's general committee meeting for council to review the RSL plan's aesthetics, proposed setbacks and driveway placements.

This was after concerns were raised about the impact of the building on the built character of the extensions as well as headlight glare to residents from vehicles leaving the club at night.

The RSL plans include an increased gaming space but no increase on the 180 gaming machines, plus a bigger deck and underground parking.

Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said she found the RSL plans "rather disappointing” despite the council engaging architect Noel Robinson to advise the applicant.

Ms Coyle said this had led to amendments to the more industrial style plans submitted, but Mr Robinson had not yet reviewed the plans now before council.

"There are some character requirements for the site - if council was not happy with the design we could seek further amendments,” she said.

Ms Coyle said the Noosa Plan did not require the retention of the former community radio premises in the Pelican St buildings and shop front used for a men's shed which were to be abolished.

Councillor Brian Stockwell said the structure had heritage value and "provides a residential scale, whereas this (extension) provides a very commercial scale.”

Cr Joe Jurisevic said it would be "a shame to see that building gone completely and demolished.”

"I hope they have got intentions for relocating somewhere perhaps or at least making it available for someone.”

Councillors were assured a new men's shed had been set up behind the CWA building, also owned by the RSL.

After Cr Wellington raised headlight glare concerns, Cr Jurisevic suggested that the Pelican St entrance and exit could be relocated through the RSL's post office access.

Cr Stockwell questioned the community benefit of the commercial extensions to the Tewantin Noosa RSL.

However Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said a portion of the bar and gambling takings is used to fund the RSL sub-branch which is a community service.

Cr Jurisevic said the RSL also makes community grants available to community groups and sponsors sporting organisations.

As well Cr Ingrid Jackson raised concerns about traffic and parking impacts and was told by council staff that parking spaces provided are consistent with minimum rate required in the Noosa Plan.

"What our traffic engineer is saying is that that minimum rate, he feels is likely to be a bit inadequate and they should provide more spaces on site,” planning manager Kerri Coyle said.

Cr Jurisevic said the RSL does provide courtesy bus services as well.