Santa free-falling for carols at Peregian

MERRY FREEFALL: Santa drops in from 2100m into the Peregian Beach Christmas Carols.

PEREGIAN'S skydiving Santa was right on target and a jolly huge hit, bringing Christmas cheer to locals.

Monday saw more than 1500 people flock to Peregian Beach Park, celebrating the festive season as a community at the 52nd Peregian Beach Christmas Carols.

The carols were presented for the first time by The East Coast Originals who host the Peregian Originals outdoor event on the second Sunday of every month in the Peregian Beach Park.

The night was made for families in the main foreshore park.

Carols started ringing out from the packed green from 4pm with local original artists Sally Rose Skelton, Jason Daniels, Gian and finished with Peregian Springs local Pete Allan Band. The artists gave their own twist on the classics presenting more than 30 carols during the evening.

Market stalls, food vans, face painting and raffles were run throughout the evening bringing together the community, finished off with a fireworks display at Peregian Beach.

The highlight of the carols was the aerial of Santa from 7000 feet with a team of skydiving elves presenting an aerial dive show by The Ramblers Skydivers.

On his landing from the skies above, hundreds of children were able to meet and tell Santa their Christmas wishes.

"The East Coast Originals would like to thank all attendees for joining them in the community event along with all volunteers and community sponsors,” an event spokesman said.

He thanked in particular presenting partners The Peregian Beach Hotel, Peregian Beach Business Association, Ray White Peregian Beach and Noosa Shire Council.