Santa is coming to town

CHRISTMAS TIME: It's time to post your letters to Santa just like 10-year-old Elay Colbourn.

IT'S almost Christmas time and that means it's time to write a letter to Santa.

Australia Post is encouraging children to write their letters early this year so Santa has enough time to respond and fill his sleigh with lots and lots of presents.

But don't forget Santa can only reply to letters that have names and return addresses written on the back of the envelope.

Letters received before Christmas with the correct details on the back will receive a postcard reply from the North Pole.

To ensure Santa and his little helpers receive your letter, send your wish lists to Santa Claus, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.