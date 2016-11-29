29°
Santa turns on lights at Hastings St Christmas Tree

Michele Sternberg | 29th Nov 2016 9:30 AM
HOORAY: Santa swapped his sleigh for a Mustang for his Noosa visit and, with a wave of his arms, turned the Hastings Street Christmas tree lights on.
HOORAY: Santa swapped his sleigh for a Mustang for his Noosa visit and, with a wave of his arms, turned the Hastings Street Christmas tree lights on.

SANTA made a special visit to Hastings St on Friday night in true Noosa style - not in his sleigh, but in a red Mustang convertible no less - to officially turn on the Hastings St Christmas tree lights.

The road was closed off and a record crowd of thousands gathered as the sun set on a perfect Noosa day to enjoy a little Christmas spirit.

Helpful elves handed out presents to the lucky children in the crowd as they waited patiently for the moment the lights were turned on.

It's an annual event that has become a tradition for many local families and always creates special memories for visitors.

With a yell and a cheer and a wave of his arms at 6pm, the lights magically illuminated the beautiful fig tree in the centre of the Hastings Street roundabout for Christmas.

MC Sam Coward from Hot 91 entertained the crowd, while I thanked everyone for supporting such a wonderful event on behalf of Noosa News.

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree is a special gift to the community from the Hastings Street Association and always puts a smile on faces young and old.

