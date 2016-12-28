Santas cruise through on their revved up reindeers

The Santas began the ride at the Cooroy train station.

SANTA'S mode of transport wasn't just a sleigh lead by reindeer this year.

Last Friday, about 20 Santas jumped on their motorbikes to spread holiday cheer through Noosa with a Christmas convoy.

And it was certainly no silent night - by-standers could hear the roaring engines far before the season surprise could be seen.

Molly Erickson from Imbil posted a picture of a Santa ready to rumble on the Noosa Community Notice Board, letting the community know to keep an eye out.

"If you are out and about tonight in Gympie Terrace or Hastings St or anywhere in between keep an eye out for the Santa Bikers," she said.

"This is just a fun thing we like to do every year at Christmas time. Merry Christmas everyone."

Santas dashed through the road last Friday to spread Christmas cheer.

Community Board members were thrilled to spot the Santas out and about.

"Just drove past me, along Noosa river," said Sophie Smithers.

Starr Rogers said: "I saw them today on my way home to Pomona, made me smile and laugh. Good on you guys."

"Saw them last night, so awesome," said Emma Blonk.

GoPro footage posted to the Community Board by Santa rider Ryan Parkinson shows the convoy beginning in Cooroy, heading down to Eumundi and then up to Noosa.

The convoy had a quick stop at Gympie Tce for photos, and then went on to tourist hotspot Hastings St.

GoPro footage shows the Santas taking off from Cooroy and heading down to Noosa via Eumundi.

The public cheered and waved as the convoy drove through the glitter strip just as the sun was setting.

The Santa riders even passed fellow Santa biker Paul Kanters on a trike on Hastings St.

"Well done Santas, from a fellow Santa," Paul said.

"I was in Hastings St with my trike."

Friend Vanessa Bugg congratulated the team on their adventure.

"Well done guys, love it. You've started something now... wonder how many riders you'll have next year?" she said.

Ride organiser Blake Thompson said he hopes next year's ride will be bigger and better than ever before.

"I'm going to organise it a lot earlier next year, hopefully (there will be) 40-plus people," Blake said.