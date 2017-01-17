31°
Satellite koala tracking to help concerted effort

17th Jan 2017 6:41 AM
WORTH SAVING: Noosa Council and local researchers are pulling out all stops to track and save local koalas.
WORTH SAVING: Noosa Council and local researchers are pulling out all stops to track and save local koalas. Tony Wellington

KOALAS are being tagged and monitored by GPS collars in Noosa by a joint task force with the aim of ground-truthing their locations and movements.

Noosa Council environment officer Tyron de Kauwe said the other priorities of a concerted conservation effort are checking on animal health and carrying out a koala infrastructure audit.

The tagging "pilot project" sees the council assisting Endeavour Veterinary Ecology and the University of the Sunshine Coast scientists with the help the Richard Branson Koala Conservancy.

"Koalas are captured and then undergo a comprehensive health assessment," Mr de Kauwe said.

"If they are unwell, they are treated.

"If they are healthy, then they are fitted with a collar, and quickly released back into their habitat. These project koalas will also be the beneficiaries of the koala chlamydia vaccine developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast.”

He said the collars have a GPS tracking device that shows koala movements and relays that information back to EVE electronically.

"EVE can see when a koala slows down or stops," Mr de Kauwe said.

"This information helps indicate whether the koala may be injured or unwell and helps identify where there are threats to koala movement or well-being."

The council has also been working with USC with its koala tracking dog program which has proven "very successful" in finding local koalas through scat detection

He said under a project part-funded by the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, genetic and health analysis is being carried out on the collected scat.

According to Mayor Tony Wellington: "Koala conservation is not a simple matter.

"It's vital to understand exactly where our local koalas are living, whether they represent healthy and viable populations and, otherwise, what management interventions are required to make these koala populations sustainable.

"To achieve a turnaround in koala numbers, and that is our goal, we do need to carry out these sorts of complementary scientific studies, with some urgency attached."

Koala sightings reported to the council are sent through to the USC program. Sightings also help to inform council's new planning scheme.

The council has also engaged o2Ecology to locate koala hot spots where koalas come into regular contact with our human environment. This work will help council identify where investment in infrastructure is required to help koalas move around safely.

All of these projects are consistent with Noosa Council's Koala Conservation Plan, which was adopted in 2016.

For more information about Noosa Shire Council's Koala Conservation Plan or to help Council with koala sightings information go to www.noosa.qld.gov.

au/koalas,

