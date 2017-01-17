31°
Save our koalas with a signature

amacpherson
| 17th Jan 2017 8:00 AM

A PETITION to save the local koala population is calling on support before time runs out.

The online petition hopes to stop the approval of a 90-bed aged-care facility on land near the Noosa Civic designated as koala habitat.

The online petition needs another 260 signatures to reach its goal of 500 before it's sent to Noosa Council and Arcare later this week.

Noosa Heads resident Amanda Fielder said Noosa's koala population is facing a decline in numbers from development.

"Our koala numbers continue to drop with increased building within their dwindling habitat. Leave them with what space they still have," Amanda said.

It can be signed at tinyurl.com/jutxcp4.

Topics:  koalas noosa noosa civic petition

