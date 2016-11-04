27°
Scariest selfies as far as a crow flies

4th Nov 2016 1:21 PM
KEEP 'FRIGHT': Nothing to be scared of here in the Mary Valley.
KEEP 'FRIGHT': Nothing to be scared of here in the Mary Valley.

DON'T be scared off from taking a drive through the Mary Valley by a bunch of strange characters just standing by local roads staring at passersby.

These often eccentric silent types are the star attractions of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival and will be hanging around until at least November 12.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to head out into the valley with a smartphone in hand, snap a selfie with a scarecrow and send it to hashtag #mvscarecrows so organisers can post it to the festival Facebook page.

Co-ordinator Heinke Butt wants to see who gets the most likes, and the person with the most selfies with different scarecrows can win $50 as well.

Heinke is president of Mary Valley Artslink, the art group that manages the annual scarecrow festival.

From Conondale through to Dagun, you'll find scary - and not so scary - straw creatures on farm gates or in the main streets of the little villages along the way.

They include the display titled Weekend Getaway by award-winning creator Tonia Trewren, from Brooloo.

She has spilled her secret to a winning scarecrow - it's having a solid frame to build it on.

And she should know what she's talking about.

Tonia was judged equal winner of the 2015 artistic/open category of the annual festival with her entry Winning Smiles.

This year she has created a camping theme.

Tonia moved to the Mary Valley from Cooroy a couple of years ago, and has been a regular scarecrow fan since then.

"It's a good idea to get people to drive out here and see the scarecrows sitting on the side of the road. It's good fun,” she said.

Contact Lyn Hughes on 0409382868 or email info@scarecrows.org.au for more information.

Scariest selfies as far as a crow flies

