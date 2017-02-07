32°
School-based traineeship sets sail

6th Feb 2017 5:58 PM
The 2016 school-based traineeship graduates at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.
The 2016 school-based traineeship graduates at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

AN OPPORTUNITY exists for senior students to join the Noosa Yacht & Rowing Club's (NYRC) school-based traineeship with the Youthsail program for 2017.

Expressions of interest for the 2017 program are being sought before 4pm on Friday, February 10.

Completing the School-based Certificate III in Sport and Recreation with sports and sailing coaching as its goal, the program offered by the NYRC Youthsail program has had enormous success over the past decade.

Close to 100 students have completed the program while working part-time at the club and learning sailing and coaching amongst other life skills that sailing manager Paul Blundell has incorporated into the course.

"This is a great opportunity for the right student to not only learn a great sport but also grow as a student whilst receiving credit points against your leaving certificate and get paid whilst you're doing the course,” Mr Blundell said.

Students complete paid work, on average around seven hours per week, both during and after school and also attend a Saturday workshop every six weeks or so to cover the modules with a qualified trainer.

Last year 12 students from local schools St Theresa's Catholic College, Sunshine Beach High, St Andrews Anglican College, Good Shepherd Lutheran College and Noosa District State High completed the course and already students from St Teresa's, St Johns, Good Shepherd and Sunshine Coast Grammar have signed on and there are still two places available for the right year 10 or 11 student.

If you're interested or would like further information contact the NYRC Sailing Office via email on sailing@nyrc.com.au.

