School holiday activities for all ages

LEARN A SKILL: Take to the Noosa River as part of the sailing program.

THERE are plenty of activities planned in the Noosa area during the school holidays.

Of course the beach and river are also top places to go, but there is a raft of organised activities on offer.

Noosa Fair Shopping Centre will host a free giant snow globe from next Thursday to Saturday (September 22-24) from 9am to 3pm.

Kids can also enjoy free Wonder Clay Workshops from Monday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 28, from 10am to 1pm.

Meanwhile, at Noosa Civic, the ice age is coming.

An interactive zone enables children to get creative in the craft village and be transported to the ice age with Green Screen Photography.

Plus, children can meet Sid from the Ice Age movie.

The interactive zone is open September 19-23 from 11am to 2pm, while the craft village runs from September 19-30, 10am to 2pm.

Three special sailing programs are being offered at Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

During the first week, children from as young as six can enjoy a day or two, or the whole-week program, sailing from 9am to 1pm each day.

During week two there are two programs on offer.

The Tackers program, for children aged six-12 years, is a five-day course from 9am to 1pm each day and concludes with a sausage sizzle and certificate presentation.

The regular holiday program will be in the larger Vagabond dinghies and runs from 10am to 4pm each day, with lunch and afternoon tea for $75 per day.

Bookings are essential. Phone 5440 7407.

Noosa Council also organises holiday activities. Go to www.noosa.qld.gov.au/schoolholiday-activities.