School trip a whole new world

Jamaica Lipson | 14th Oct 2016 5:00 PM
NEW EXPEREINCES: Year 5 and 6 students from the Torres Strait Islands on their visit to Noosa.
NEW EXPEREINCES: Year 5 and 6 students from the Torres Strait Islands on their visit to Noosa.

THIRTEEN Year 5 and 6 students have gone on what could possibly be the most important trip they go on before high school.

Their trip to Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast began in the Torres Strait Islands.

Three planes and a few bus trips later and they were learning surf safety in Noosa.

It's the first time many of the students have left the Torres Strait Islands, with only three students visiting Cairns previously.

The population of the island where the children go to school stands at about 180people.

For the first time, these students got to experience the little things we all take for granted, like using an escalator at an airport or using an ATM.

Natahlia Mosby and Taylesha Lui from Year 6 both agreed the trip had been a worthwhile experience.

It's been nearly 30 years since the previous school trip but it's hoped there will be another trip in two years.

