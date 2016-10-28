28°
News

'Schoolies are well-behaved here': Noosa resort

Amber Macpherson | 28th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CELEBRATE: Noosa International manager Sue McNamara will welcome 140 schoolies next month.
CELEBRATE: Noosa International manager Sue McNamara will welcome 140 schoolies next month. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA accommodation providers are sending a "you're not welcome here” message to school leavers, with the vast majority of units enforcing a strict no schoolies allowed policy.

However, one hotel that accepts school leavers said it had never experienced bad behaviour or damage during the week of celebrations.

Noosa International has been accommodating schoolies for a number of years, and will welcome 140 next month.

Receptionist Sandra Leggatt said schoolies who stay in Noosa were just after a safe environment in which to relax.

"They don't want to do all that Gold Coast thing,” Ms Leggatt said.

"Everyone sort of gets a bit scared, because they're going to get drunk, they're going to trash the place - never. They're fabulous.

"Most of them just want to go to the beach, the older ones might want to go out and party, but very, very, very few incidences.

"I've not witnessed any damage, no one's hurt themselves.”

Noosa International manager Sue McNamara said the staff made sure schoolies were well aware of the consequences if they chose to do the wrong thing.

"We give them a big talk at the beginning. We make sure they know we have a zero tolerance for drugs, and alcohol if they're under age,” Ms McNamara said.

"It's a 40-minute talk, we go through absolutely everything. Quite a few parents come and listen to the talk.”

Ms Leggatt said accommodation booking website schoolies.com had strict guidelines for lodgers to follow, including issuing identification tags and employing security.

"They have to book everything through schoolies.com because they get issued with security tags that have their photo and their age,” she said.

"They have to pay such a high bond. Obviously, they're terrified that they're not going to get all of that back.”

Ms McNamara said the schoolies were well-behaved, but there was one injury they can't stop from happening.

"If they're coming to Noosa they're not interested in having a crazy time like they would on the Gold Coast,” Ms McNamara said.

"There may be a few broken hearts, but no hospitalisations.”

Noosa News

Topics:  celebrate gold coast noosa noosa international party schoolies school leavers senior students

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Eumundi beer to be revived at its 'spiritual home'

Eumundi beer to be revived at its 'spiritual home'

CHUCK Hahn, one of Australia's most prolific brewers and a craft beer master, will soon be serving up his knowledge and experience to reinvent the Eumundi beer.

Eumundi author heading in the 'write' direction

WRITE IDEA: Eumundi author Sue McPherson has been chosen as one of 12 women to take part in The Athena Project.

Meet the woman who hated reading and went on to win a writing award

Smart Pups learn at Sunshine Beach State School

CLEVER CANINE: Smart Pup Tyson with two Sunshine Beach students.

Tyson is the latest Smart Pup set to graduate service dog school

Electric trial to run with risks

A Higer electric bus at its recharging station.

Noosa trial to proceeed

Local Partners

Eumundi beer to be revived at its 'spiritual home'

CHUCK Hahn, one of Australia's most prolific brewers and a craft beer master, will soon be serving up his knowledge and experience to reinvent the Eumundi beer.

'Schoolies are well-behaved here': Noosa resort

CELEBRATE: Noosa International manager Sue McNamara will welcome 140 schoolies next month.

Units reject school leavers but this resort says they're no problem

TEN THINGS TO DO: time to start enjoying life

FRESH NEW ARTIST: Chontia is coming to The J, Noosa.

Try these entertaining ways to enjoy your week.

7 spooky ways to mark Halloween on the Coast

Got your costume ready but nowhere to wear it? Find your nearest Halloween event.

Your guide to the Halloween weekend events on the Sunshine Coast

YogaFest hits Kawana with plenty of twists and turns

Restorative yoga teacher Marian Cavanagh is promoting the 10th annual YogaFest which will be held at the Lake Kawana Community Centre.

YogaFest will boast nearly 70 workshops and presentations at Kawana.

TEN THINGS TO DO: time to start enjoying life

TEN THINGS TO DO: time to start enjoying life

There's no room for couch potatoes with these 10 Things To Do over the coming week to get you up, out and about on the Sunshine Coast.

SURF ALERT: Hope is rising but winds may put paid to swell

Wave of the day at Kawana this week.

Here's your full weekend surf report

TOTALLY HOOKED: Gearing up to catch whiting in our estuaries

NICE ONE, PHIL: Phil Beeitzel with a 39cm whiting.

Whiting fishing is the easiest estuary species to catch.

The Bachelorette fans rally around devastated Matty J

The Bachelorette runner-up Matty Johnson.

CALLS for reality dating show's runner-up to be the next Bachelor.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E12 - the finale

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and leaves Matty J heartbroken.

The Bachelorette finale: Georgia declares her love for Lee

Georgia Love with The Bachelorette winner Lee Elliott.

MATTY J left heartbroken in emotional grand final.

Aussie World's two newest attractions revealed... and why you may be afraid

Aussie World Chief Operating Officer Aaron Flanagan in the Mayhem Maze

$300,000 investment in new attractions

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction 26...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

Contemporary Buderim Home on over 1500m2

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Auction 29 October...

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further than this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

Best Waterfront in Maroochydore!

26 Tepequar Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 3 2 Auction 5 November...

Position is everything with Waterfront properties, and this one does not disappoint. Boasting a large north facing 735m2 block, with approximately 20m of frontage...

House Size Apartment on the River

2/311 Bradman Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 2 $515,000

Three Eleven on Bradman is without a doubt a property that will impress. The large residential style properties are situated in a small block of 6 and capture the...

Cottman Cottage

18 Cottman Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 1 Auction

Authentic and original Buderim home with the big views you can afford. Encompassing all the lifestyle benefits of living 'on top' and endless possibilities to...

LARGE Blockâ¦Quality Location!

3 117 Windsor Road, Burnside 4560

Residential Land 0 0 $215,000

If you have been dreaming about building your own home but are struggling to find a decent sized block at the right priceâ¦look no further; located in a lush...

ELDERLEY OWNERS ARE DOWNSIZING!

8 Dalzell Court, Burnside 4560

House 4 2 2 All Offers In The...

This impeccably presented home is ready to move in now! Nothing to spend on the home or garden, the pictures show it all. Just move in, relax on the balcony, enjoy...

Build Your Dream Home In This Private Position

Paradise Place, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 From $530,000

Why settle for someone's dream? There has never been a better time to create YOUR dream home in this central, exclusive and private address on the Sunshine Coast.

Make Your Dream a Reality!

3 Paradise Place, Nambour 4560

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Tucked away in a private position at the end of a small, quiet cul-de-sac with established homes, is this north facing block on 1374m2, elevated with pleasant...

Home Sized Waterfront Living. Huge Value!

5/14 Pangarinda Place, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 4 2 2 Buyer's in the...

This super-sized TOP floor apartment in a small complex of just 5 with absolute water frontage in a quiet Mooloolaba pocket offers the incredible value for money;...

Get ready to stop, and stop, and stop on Maud St

STOP GO: Traffic lights will be installed at the Maud St-Bungama St intersection as one of several intersection upgrades to cope with growth in Maroochydore.

Maroochydore gets yet more traffic lights

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available