'Schoolies are well-behaved here': Noosa resort

NOOSA accommodation providers are sending a "you're not welcome here” message to school leavers, with the vast majority of units enforcing a strict no schoolies allowed policy.

However, one hotel that accepts school leavers said it had never experienced bad behaviour or damage during the week of celebrations.

Noosa International has been accommodating schoolies for a number of years, and will welcome 140 next month.

Receptionist Sandra Leggatt said schoolies who stay in Noosa were just after a safe environment in which to relax.

"They don't want to do all that Gold Coast thing,” Ms Leggatt said.

"Everyone sort of gets a bit scared, because they're going to get drunk, they're going to trash the place - never. They're fabulous.

"Most of them just want to go to the beach, the older ones might want to go out and party, but very, very, very few incidences.

"I've not witnessed any damage, no one's hurt themselves.”

Noosa International manager Sue McNamara said the staff made sure schoolies were well aware of the consequences if they chose to do the wrong thing.

"We give them a big talk at the beginning. We make sure they know we have a zero tolerance for drugs, and alcohol if they're under age,” Ms McNamara said.

"It's a 40-minute talk, we go through absolutely everything. Quite a few parents come and listen to the talk.”

Ms Leggatt said accommodation booking website schoolies.com had strict guidelines for lodgers to follow, including issuing identification tags and employing security.

"They have to book everything through schoolies.com because they get issued with security tags that have their photo and their age,” she said.

"They have to pay such a high bond. Obviously, they're terrified that they're not going to get all of that back.”

Ms McNamara said the schoolies were well-behaved, but there was one injury they can't stop from happening.

"If they're coming to Noosa they're not interested in having a crazy time like they would on the Gold Coast,” Ms McNamara said.

"There may be a few broken hearts, but no hospitalisations.”