Schools score in high OPs

GOOD Shepherd Lutheran College has recorded its strongest top-range OP result.

The tertiary entry level results released on Saturday had the class of 2016 excel with one OP1, three OP2, one OP4, five OP5, three OP6 and eight OP7 results.

"In a cohort where 98% of students were OP eligible, 59% of eligible students received an OP1-10,” the college Facebook page said.

"This is our strongest ever result for this OP range. These results continue our history of graduating Year 12s achieving excellent results.

"Along with students who are progressing into non-tertiary pathways these results are recognition of the ability and commitment of our graduating class, supported by college and family.”

The Noosa District High State School Facebook said: "A big congratulations to the class of 2016, with quite a few OP 1 results and many students with OP scores of 10 and under.

"Don't forget that there are many avenues for success, if the OP score received was disappointing. Dream big, the world is now yours.”