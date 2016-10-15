23°
News

Second wave of festival success

15th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
STOKED: Amelia Shaw with NSFF volunteer Jamie.
STOKED: Amelia Shaw with NSFF volunteer Jamie. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE SECOND annual Noosa Surf Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, with three nights of film, art and music celebrating local and global surf culture.

The independent film festival kicked off on Thursday night with a screening of A Day Late and a Dollar Short by filmmaker Ben Cregan and live music from the Desert Sea.

Friday night showcased 12short films from Australia and overseas, including the Queensland premiere of movie Double Barrel.

The final night screened a selection of longboarding short films alongside the Japanese feature film Aloha Death.

Event co-founder Amelia Shaw said she was most proud of the two feature films that promoted a deeper message to just catching a wave.

"Aloha Death is an amazing film about surfing and spirituality and how we connect to the waves,” Amelia said.

"Double Barrel explores the oil industry in Peru and how it affects the coastline - we can't surf if we don't protect the environment.

"They're the ones I'm proud about,” Amelia said.

Amelia said the NSFF was an opportunity for the community to appreciate the creative work that went on behind the scenes.

"The athletes in surfing get a lot of airtime but it's the people that are behind the scenes, documenting it, following the swell, that are just as much in love with surfing as the surfers are,” she said.

Noosa News

Topics:  feature film noosa noosa surf film festival short films surf surfing culture the j

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Second wave of festival success

Second wave of festival success

The second annual Noosa Surf Film Festival wrapped up last weekend, with three nights of film, art and music celebrating local and global surf culture.

Noosa Civic celebrates 10 years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Noosa Civic's mascot Wallum the Froglet.

TEN years ago the shopping centre that "has it all” opened its doors

Your say on planning for our future

Future planning for Cooroy and every other location in Noosa Shire will be addressed in a new council discussion paper.

Noosa Plan discussion paper

Noosa gains a voice on health

HOSPITAL PROGRESS: Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson, new SCUH community reference group member Jo Searle and Noosa MP Glen Elmes.

Noosa has its say om uni hospital

Local Partners

Second wave of festival success

The second annual Noosa Surf Film Festival wrapped up last weekend, with three nights of film, art and music celebrating local and global surf culture.

School trip a whole new world

NEW EXPEREINCES: Year 5 and 6 students from the Torres Strait Islands on their visit to Noosa.

A group of students have gone on a very important trip

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

HOPEFUL: Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta organiser Kerry Peed had to postpone the race yesterday morning due to strong winds, but said the weather should be "brilliant” today.

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

ON STAGE: Being organised is hard the world over

STAGE TROUPERS: Lindley Moon, Carol Burls and Rita Walker.

"Can Lindley change her Herb Garden appearance to December 4?

The Wilson Pickers band is back making beautiful tunes

The Wilson Pickers will play Nambour's Bison Bar tomorrow at 7pm

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas turning Cartwheels

Ward Thomas have released their new CD Cartwheels, ahead of thier appearance at CMC Rocks 2017.

The X Factor survival lies with Dennis sisters' angelic voices

THE Dennis Sisters, Briannah (left) and Tiana, performing at Tamworth's West Diggers Club. Photo: Contributed

Tewantin-based Dennis sisters are singing for The X Factor survival.

The Wilson Pickers band is back making beautiful tunes

The Wilson Pickers will play Nambour's Bison Bar tomorrow at 7pm

CMC Rocks: Tickets gone in just 360 seconds

HOT WEEKEND: CMC Rocks 2016 completely packed out Ipswich's Willowbank Raceway. Next year's concert is heading in the same direction.

Pre-sales sell-out ensures 2017 event will be a smash hit

Former Noosa artist Shane Bowden lands $20m deal

WINNING: Artist and former Noosa resident Shane Bowden has signed an estimated $20 million deal to make inroads to Japan and Singapore.

Shane Bowden has his sights set on Japan and Singapore.

Confronting theatrical work

CLASSIC REVISITED: The Breakfast Club will be presented by 4 Stage Productions.

Still's eight monologues explore nature of desire

10 Things To Do to keep all the family happy

BLOOMIN' BEAUTIFUL: Teddy Gove will showcase her garden in the Buderim Garden Festival.

Pencil these 10 Things To Do into your diaries.

Buderim, 1000sqm. block

2 Timbertop Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $539,000

This low set brick and tile home sits on a very rare and huge 1000sqm. flat block, in a quiet leafy Buderim street. Only a few minutes walk to the local IGA...

Worst House, Best Street

12 Dalby Street, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 1 1 Auction 5 November...

We hear it, we always want it and it's hard to find. The worst house in the street with the greatest potential is attractive to so many because it represents one...

PHENOMENAL BUYING OPPORTUNITY IN KAWANA FOREST

27 Lacebark Street, Meridan Plains 4551

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

- Modern two year old home set upon 650sqm in Kawana Forest - Quality built four bedroom, two bathroom, three living area Planbuild Home - Spacious open plan...

WURTULLA BEACHSIDE BUYING

1 Anuna Street, Wurtulla 4575

House 3 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Lightly renovated 3 bedroom home positioned on a 582m2 block - Well appointed kitchen with plenty of storage space - Three generous size bedrooms, Two with...

Luxury, Lifestyle, Location!

16 Jasper Court, Coolum Beach 4573

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Glorious views to the north and the west! Separation of living perfect for the family with teenagers! Stunning home over four luxury levels with soaring ceilings...

Affordable, Easy Care, Quality Neighbourhood!

50 Expectation Circuit, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 2 offers over...

This immaculate home, less than two years old, and located in the popular "The Image" residential community in Image Flat, Nambour offers an affordable first home...

That Perfect Place for That Perfect Start

12 Morrison Street, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Happy living starts here at 12 Morrison Street, this neat package meets all the requirements of a modern family on a budget; enter the market at an affordable...

Superb Opportunityâ¦Dress Circle Acreage!

2-6 Bellbird Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This solidly built double brick family home on a magnificent lush 5255m2 fenced block in a coveted dress circle cul-de-sac offers all the benefits of small acreage...

YOUR HENS TOOTH HAS BEEN FOUND!

15 Elizabeth Street, Dicky Beach 4551

House 4 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT

- Become one of a privileged few to wake up to this stunning view - A rare opportunity has become available for your piece of paradise - This home of solid bones...

Dream home potential- Unique Location

1 Leonie Court, Pelican Waters 4551

Residential Land If you've been looking to build but cannot find the ideal block ... Offers in the high...

If you've been looking to build but cannot find the ideal block then look no further. The location alone is bound to impress. On 710sqm of land this block screams...

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Councillors swing on the Breeze decision

Aria's Breeze development at Mooloolaba.

Debate over the fate of the Breeze Apartments is raging

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes