Second wave of festival success

THE SECOND annual Noosa Surf Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday, with three nights of film, art and music celebrating local and global surf culture.

The independent film festival kicked off on Thursday night with a screening of A Day Late and a Dollar Short by filmmaker Ben Cregan and live music from the Desert Sea.

Friday night showcased 12short films from Australia and overseas, including the Queensland premiere of movie Double Barrel.

The final night screened a selection of longboarding short films alongside the Japanese feature film Aloha Death.

Event co-founder Amelia Shaw said she was most proud of the two feature films that promoted a deeper message to just catching a wave.

"Aloha Death is an amazing film about surfing and spirituality and how we connect to the waves,” Amelia said.

"Double Barrel explores the oil industry in Peru and how it affects the coastline - we can't surf if we don't protect the environment.

"They're the ones I'm proud about,” Amelia said.

Amelia said the NSFF was an opportunity for the community to appreciate the creative work that went on behind the scenes.

"The athletes in surfing get a lot of airtime but it's the people that are behind the scenes, documenting it, following the swell, that are just as much in love with surfing as the surfers are,” she said.