Selfless act keeps beachgoers safe

ON PATROL: Sunshine Beach surf lifesavers will be on the beach on Christmas Day (back, from left) Julian, Jo, Jackson, Lloyd and Rolf with (front ) Nick, Paul, Damien and Gerard.

WHILE most of us will be sitting down to a hearty lunch of prawns, ham and Christmas pudding on Sunday, spare a thought for the volunteer surf lifesavers who will give up their time with family to keep our beaches safe.

At Sunshine Beach, Patrol Two drew the short straw this year and will be keeping an eye on the water during the afternoon.

Patrol captain Julian Ashmore said he was more than happy to give up one Christmas Day to help keep the beach safe.

"It's just one of those things - we take it in turns,” Mr Ashmore said.

"Scotty, our club captain, is really good in that he shares it around and makes sure everyone gets to work a Christmas Day so it's not the same people each year.”

Mr Ashmore and his family always go to the beach on Christmas Day anyway.

"We always go down to the beach for the pudding hunt,” he said.

"We generally go in the morning and catch a few waves - we are a beach family.”

But this year the family will be heading back to the house to tuck into a big meal, while Mr Ashmore stays on.

"It is Christmas Day, you never know what will happen... especially in the afternoon after people have had a few drinks.

"You have to be ready for anything,” he said.

Mr Ashmore said his patrol included "young blokes who've come up through the nipper program and parents of nippers”.

"We'll be there watching the water and handing out icy cold drinks of water and sunscreen free of charge.

"There's a Christmas tree and I might even put on a bit of a show for the kids.

"I have a lycra Santa suit that I'll have on under my patrol shirt.”

Now he just has to convince someone to take him down a plate of Christmas goodies for lunch.