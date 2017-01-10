Selfless Mel's tough battle

CAN YOU HELP: Mel Lake has helped many as a nurse now she needs your help.

IT'S always been me and my mum. I can't imagine a world without her in it," 24-year-old Paige Lake said two months after her mother Mel Lake was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

The 45-year-old Tewantin nurse of 12 years currently works in aged care and has always been there to help others, now needs help to fight the cancer which is now giving her vertigo and making it impossible to work and drive.

Yesterday Mel was due to have major surgery as the cancer may not be contained, the results of the surgery are still not known.

"It's a waiting game until then," Paige said.

Being a nurse, Mel knew something wasn't right in the months before being diagnosed.

"It started as pain then they found bilateral septated cysts' that were the size of a fist and 4cm cancerous mass which was progressing quickly," Paige said.

As well as being a nurse, Mel is studying to upgrade her nursing qualifications at CQUni in Noosa and also assists in the care of her 98-year-old grandmother, who she is very devoted to.

Two weeks after she found out she fell down some stairs and tore a ligament in her ankle.

Paige and her mother moved to Tewantin from Sydney 13 years ago. Since then, Paige moved back to Sydney five years ago to further her career.

Every chance she gets, Paige comes back to Tewantin to visit her mum.

But it's hard for Paige as she is not in a position to help her mum financially.

"She's a soldier. I look up to her," Paige said. "She's my best friend.

"Her pain has been getting worse she always try to go to work even if she's in pain because she knows the team need her."

Mel is now living with her mum, who has taken time off work to look after her.

Mel's brother and his family also live on the Sunshine Coast.

"She has some very caring people around her," Paige said.

"It gives me some faith in humanity to hear that there are people who care about someone who needs help just to get through.

"Everyone who knows my mother knows she is too proud to ask for help sometimes.

"My mum is such a special person to all who know her, and any help is greatly appreciated to aid in this process."

If you would like to donate and help Mel visit https://www.gofundme. com/nurse-mels-fight- against-cancer.

So far the gofundme page has raised just under $4000.

"Any small amount helps a lot, if you have anything to spare," Paige wrote on the page.