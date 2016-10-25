SEQ plan 'generally' in line with Noosa attitude

Looking toward Mt Cooroy from the top of Mt Tinbeerwah. Photo: Darryn Smith / Sunshine Coast Daily

NOOSA's intrinsic approach to development has been largely respected in the newly released draft South East Queensland Regional Plan, according to Mayor Tony Wellington.

Cr Wellington is "generally happy" with a document that forecasts Noosa's population growing from 53,500 in 2015 to 63,000 in 2041, with the growth achieved by infill development.

"There are a number of excellent inclusions in the draft plan," he said.

"Significantly, this is the first regional plan to identify the importance of the inter-urban break between Caboolture and the Sunshine Coast. This is the barrier that prevents the Sunshine Coast from becoming part of Brisbane's urban sprawl."

The mayor said other innovations included identification of biodiversity corridors and protection of rural food bowls.

The draft plan sets a long-term vision of 50 years for south-east Queensland.

RELATED: How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

The overall outlook in the draft plan anticipates the region growing in population by 2million people by 2041.

He said the big challenge is how and where to squeeze in those new residents, as well as how to provide facilities for them.

"I am pleased to say that Noosa's intrinsic approach to development has been largely respected," CrWellington said.

"And much credit must go to our senior strategic planning staff for the work they have done behind the scenes. Thankfully, there are no identified changes to Noosa's urban footprint or the rural living area boundaries across the shire," he said.

"Both Hastings St and Cooroy are singled out as examples of 'great places', the former as an 'iconic destination' and the latter as offering 'modern lifestyle conveniences in a country town atmosphere'.

Department of Local Government and Planning staff will be at the Noosa Leisure Centre on November30 from 4-7pm or make a submission online at www.dilgp.qld.gov.au.

Peter Gardiner