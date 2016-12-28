Service with smiles at new Noosa KFC

CALL IN: Holly Atkinson, manager Jodi Alabaster, Lauren Watts, Bonny Ahuja and Danni Haynes are excited that the new KFC store is open.

IT'S not every day a new store opens up and hires more than 60 locals but, for some lucky people, KFC did just that.

The new store on Eumundi-Noosa Road opened on Friday and the team have been hard at work getting ready. Most of the new employees are school leavers, school students and university students.

Restaurant general manager for KFC Noosaville, Jodi Alabaster, said the new store had a new team who were eager to offer service to the local community.

"We will be building trust within the community and showing that we do care and that we are here to keep it friendly and as accessible as possible,” Jodi said.

"It's also local for the families, parents and carers who drop the kids off to work.”

Jodi says the store is a good support mechanism for students at school and those studying at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

The team will be hard at work over the Christmas holidays so make sure you get down to the new store and get the family a feed.

The front counter includes digital menu board technology and the latest streamlined method of service to simplify the ordering process.

The new KFC is the only KFC drive-through in Noosa and features an "order, pay, pick-up” system to enhance speed and efficiency.