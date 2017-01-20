Servo finally set to win approval

WHILE Noosa Council last night seemed certain to defy planning staff and approve a Cooroy highway service station the welcome mat for an accompanying fast food franchise was not likely to be put out.

Councillors on Monday agreed to back Cr Ingrid Jackson's motion to approve the industrial estate Taylor Crt servo and food outlet but also backed Cr Frank Pardon's move to send a message to applicant which has indicated it may drop the second component.

This was despite council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle warning this is not a lawful condition and "we cannot control the type of shops going in there.”

As well Mayor Tony Wellington said "it seems a little hypocritical of us to try and stop one on the Bruce Hwy when we've allowed one to proceed on Eumundi Rd.”

He was referring to the newly opened KFC which has employed around 60 people.

Cr Stockwell said he understood the concerns about this condition.

"But I think the concept of sending a message and putting our necks out is a good one,” he said.

"I do think it is something we can have an opinion on ... that Noosa would like to offer an alternative to the travelling public that is not saturated fats, multi-national companies.

"It is something that reflects our values which is natural, healthy, wholesome and perhaps different by nature.”

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie supported the no franchise motion with concerns that a facility like this can detract from the two service stations in town.

Cr Wilkie said some travellers might go in to town and buy a meal if there was no fast food franchise, so it might not impact as much on businesses in town

The councillors on Monday agreed to also use more stringent stormwater conditions.

Cr Jackson said: "Those who know me know I have a very balanced approach on sensitive goals to the impact of a development on both our environment and our economy.

"I believe this is a reasonable and a rational proposition for the particular location.”

"It's midway between a 60km stretch of the highway where there are no service stations.

"Drivers can stop, revive survive, pick up petrol and probably eat. And they might be tempted to visit our localities as well.”

One of the conditions is for a tourist kiosk to encourage Noosa Shire visitations from a clientele that council was told would be made up of 80% travellers passing by.

She said the conditions address all the concerns raised - like best practice underground fuel tanks, leak detectors and architectural design features which reflect the Cooroy hinterland village.