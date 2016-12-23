Servo still in with a hope

SAY: Crs Brian Stockwell, Ingrid Jackson and Jess Glasgow have their say on the proposed servo.

A PROPOSED Cooroy highway service station and fast food outlet deemed unworthy as a shire entry statement by Mayor Tony Wellington has had an 11th hour reprieve.

The issue of acceptable Noosa style over the possible creation of 200 jobs, during the construction to operation phase has sparked one of the biggest splits in the Wellington-led council.

At the general committee meeting Cr Wellington's view to back a staff recommendation to refuse the Hass Holdings application had his fellow councillors split 3-3 with his vote winning that day.

The mayor saw this proposal as a "bog standard service centre on the side of the highway”.

Crs Ingrid Jackson, Brian Stockwell and Joe Jurisevic wanted the fuel and food stop in the Taylor Crt industrial area approved for its economic benefit of jobs as well as providing a

driver reviver and comfort stop.

Cr Jackson said of the proposed Cooroy service station and food outlet: "I believe this is a reasonable application for a development on a highway.”

Three days later at the final vote Cr Glasgow successfully moved to have the decision deferred to the January meeting as "a whole lot of information has come up in the last few days”.

Cr Jackson voted against the deferment after being denied the chance to move a motion to green light the development

"In good faith I had pre-circulated an alternative motion of preliminary approval with some suggested topics for code assessment conditions,” she said.

"And I'm disappointed to find an another alternative motion has been put in, before I was able to move that.

"As a result of that process taking place, I will not be able to support that motion.”

Cr Glasgow said he drove to half a dozen Noosa service stations to assess the employment potential of a Cooroy service station. He found they were employing young Noosa people, often students on a part-time basis.

"They are going to employ about five young people and they are our future,” he said.

Cr Brian Stockwell said on Thursday the applicant, via email, indicated it would be prepared to accept removal of the food outlet and would accept a preliminary approval so the design elements could be then conditioned.

He said he applicant's architect would be instructed to use the design elements of the central Cooroy village, ensure water quality measures were best practice, and address lighting and signage concerns.

The mayor said he had received none of this information and wanted to confirm that there would be changes to the application by way of new conditions.

A council decision to defer means applicant Hass Holdings has the option to deem this a refusal as the deadline to make a decision was Thursday.

Rather than take this matter to the Planning and Environment Court, staff indicated the applicant would be asked for an extension to have further discussions with council.