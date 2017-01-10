31°
Sister city has high living unlike Noosa

10th Jan 2017 5:17 AM
Cr Ingrid Jackson with Noosa's sister city mayor.
Cr Ingrid Jackson with Noosa's sister city mayor.

COUNCILLOR Ingrid Jackson has travelled halfway around the world to visit Noosa's sister city to find the South American tourist gem still has similar built values.

Except for one exception - Punta del Este in Uruguay has embraced high rise in recent times and even is the site of a Trump Tower.

Cr Jackson is on a private holiday cruise from Buenos Aires to Valparaiso and used a port of call to visit the mayor of Punta del Este.

"I think the Punta del Este municipality had forgotten about its sister city halfway around the world, but mayor Andres Jafif, a local real estate agent, was delighted to have his memory jogged,” she said.

Noosa mayor Bob Abbot signed a sister city agreement in 2002 with the popular seaside resort known in South America as "the Pearl of Uruguay”. Punta del Este has a permanent population of about 10,000 which escalates to 250,000 in summer, when visitors pour in from Argentina, Brazil, the USA and Europe.

"Like Noosa, Punta del Este has a passion to maintain both a great lifestyle and visual appeal,” Cr Jackson said.

"Houses, apartment blocks and hotels are fined if the grounds are inadequately landscaped.

"And there's a Noosa-like aversion to traffic lights. They exist, but are switched off during the low season.”

Unlike Noosa, though, in the last 10 years the city has seen a boom in high rise apartments - including a Trump Tower still under construction.

"I believe mayor Andres Jafif would be blown away by the way Noosa has managed the balance between built and natural environments,” Cr Jackson said.

Cr Jackson presented the Punta del Este mayor with a framed facsimile of the original sister city agreement together with Mayor Tony Wellington's book 'Colours of Noosa.'

"I hope one day we can welcome him as a visitor.”

She said unlike in Noosa Shire, the councillors have fulltime jobs outside council.

