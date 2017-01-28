Six times two makes for fun

DOUBLE the fun is how Peregian Springs State School is tackling the demands of looking after six sets of twins out of an intake of more than 130 new Prep students.

"Having so many sets of twins in our Prep classes lends a special flavour to this year level - we love them,” said school principal Gwen Sands.

While teachers are welcoming this two by two by two by two by two by two equation, Grace and Eve, Heidi and Holly, Malaria and Sebastian, Hunter and Savannah, Jasmin and Willow, and Diesel and Fox all looked happy to be in class in their "very smart” new uniforms.

And on day one they had to deal with being stars as the media conducted interviews and even filmed their start. Ms Sands said the reluctant stars did a great job on an overwhelming day for them.

She said the school had experienced incredible growth over the past six years from an initial 235 students in 2010 to more than 1000 students enrolled for this year. The teaching and support staff know already it is going to be an interesting and fun-packed year of learning for everyone at Peregian Springs State School.