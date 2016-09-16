Smales really 'nails' Groms comps

PEREGIAN surfer Landen Smales is taking the grom wave breaks by storm in recent comps.

Landen travelled to Coffs Harbour to compete in Event 1 of the Wahu Surfer Grom comp run by Surfing New South Wales.

According to mother Natalie this is an annual trip that he has done with the family for the past three years.

"He surfed through the event undefeated with a first place in his heats, and the semi-final surfing well beyond his years displaying some great surfing from out the back,” she said.

"Landen was keen to lock in a win after placing second at the Parko Grom Stomp held on the Sunshine Coast last weekend.

"It was great for him to surf in some decent sized swell against some very talented NSW surfers. He was stoked to come away with the win and thanked his fellow competitors in his awards speech showing great sportsmanship throughout the event.”

Natalie said there was a busy month of Grom comps coming up.

"Landen is looking forward to representing his club Noosa Boardriders at the upcoming Kirra Teams Challenge on the Goldcoast this weekend.

"Landen loves competing and started surfing through the surfgrom program at the age of four.

"It's not all about winning but the chance to catch up and surf with friends up and down the East Coast of Australia. And he gets to surf some great breaks along the way. Landen has had some great results so far and hopes to keep the momentum going into the remainder of the year.”

Some results from this year include:

1st place Wahu Gold Coast under 10 boys

1st place Agnes Water Surf Festival under 10 boys

1st place Agnes Water Surf Festival under 12 boys

4th place 10 & under boys Billabong Ozgrom cup, Coffs Harbour

3rd place Volcom Totally Crustacious Tour 11 & under boys, Gold Coast

1st place Shotgun Shootout Under 10 boys, Noosa

2nd place Billabong Parko Grom Stomp 10 & under boys, Caloundra

1st place Wahu Surfer Grom Comp, Coffs Harbour.